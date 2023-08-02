TVS Motor Company Registers 17% Growth In Domestic Sales Over July 2023

TVS Motor Company published its sales report for the month of July on the National Stock Exchange website. TVS Motor has reported a mixed performance in its July 2023 sales, with overall two-wheeler sales showing a year-on-year increase of 4%. The company's total domestic sales went up by 17% yoy, driven by higher demand for motorcycles and scooters. However, this growth was partially offset by a substantial 20% yoy decline in exports.

In terms of domestic sales, TVS Motor Company witnessed a positive trend across various segments. Motorcycle sales saw a modest 2% rise, reaching 1,53,942 units, while scooters recorded a 5% growth with sales of 1,21,941 units. The real star of the electric vehicle division was the TVS iQube Electric, which experienced a remarkable surge in sales, jumping from 6,304 units in July 2022 to an impressive 13,306 units in July 2023. However, the three-wheeler segment faced a decline of 8.75%, with sales dropping to 13,670 units.

Despite robust performance in the domestic market, the company's export figures were a cause for concern. TVS Motor Company's exports plummeted by 20% YoY, totaling 89,213 units in July 2023, compared to 1,12,032 units in the same month last year. Two-wheeler exports were particularly impacted, registering a substantial decline of 21%, dropping to 77,077 units in July 2023.

TVS Motor Company's strong foothold in the motorcycle and scooter segments, bolstered by popular models like Apache, Ronin, and Jupiter, has contributed to its significant market share in the industry. However, the company must strategize to address the challenges posed by the decline in exports, as it continues to navigate a competitive and evolving market.