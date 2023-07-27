TVS Considering Norton Motorcycles For India Launch

Is TVS Motor Company looking to introduce the Norton Motorcycles brand in India? The idea may have been talked about in the recent past, and conventional logic seems to underscore a very real possibility. After all, India is the world’s largest motorcycle market, and the mid-size modern classic segment is booming, led by segment leader Royal Enfield. Earlier this month, both Harley-Davidson and Triumph launched their made-in-India mid-sized, retro-styled roadsters, the H-D X 440 and the Triumph Speed 400, respectively.

Also Read: TVS Could Launch Norton Brand In India

Recent trademark filings hint at the Norton Combat name, which could be the first Norton to be launched in India, and a possible Royal Enfield rival.

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 Review - Hamara Triumph!

After TVS acquired the British brand, Norton has set up a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters in the UK.

It's only logical that TVS, with its R&D, engineering and product development expertise will also target the same segment with one or several premium modern classic products. In fact, recent trademark filings do indicate that TVS is invested in turning around the Norton brand globally, and it will be only a matter of time before we see a small-displacement, mid-sized Norton motorcycle which will compete with the likes of Royal Enfield, Triumph, Harley-Davidson, Jawa and Yezdi. It’s a possibility which has been underscored by company CEO KN Radhakrishnan during a call with analysts recently, in response to a query about Norton’s India entry.

Also Read: TVS Announces Fresh Investment In Norton Motorcycles

The investment in the Norton brand is certainly expected to expand the brand's presence through TVS Motor's global network. The Indian market seems to be a very probable candidate as part of Norton's new product strategy and expansion plans.

“These are investments, whether it is Norton, SEMG or e-cycles. I think the globe is the market; developed markets are a great opportunity and developing markets are also a great opportunity. In India, TVS is very well-known, so it’s about timing. It is a strategic investment which we will leverage, you know, depending on our next three-year plan,” said KN Radhakrishnan.

Also Read: Norton Motorcycles Inaugurates New Global Headquarters

TVS Motor Company CEO KN Radhakrishnan has said that the company will leverage its strategic investment in Norton Motorcycle, and developing markets provide very good opportunity.

Now, some more indication of Norton’s future has been revealed, by none other than TVS Motor Company Chairman Prof. Sir Ralph Dieter Speth. Speaking at TVS Motor’s 31st Annual General Meeting, Sir Ralph Speth outlined the performance of the Norton Motorcycle brand and remarked that future product strategy for Norton has already been defined and will include various segments across global markets.

Also Read: Norton V4CR Cafe Racer Launched Under TVS Ownership

According to TVS Motor Company Chairman, Prof. Sir Ralph Speth, the future product plan of Norton Motorcycle Company will include products for various segments, for global markets.

“Norton is delivering first bikes to the customers in the UK. The new, state-of-the-art facility in Solihull, UK, is ramping up. The sales and marketing strategy, including mixed distribution channels has been aligned. First dealers selling Norton products. The future product plan is defined. Norton will offer premium products for various segments, globally,” said Sir Ralph Speth.

Also Read: Norton Files New Trademarks Under TVS Ownership

Norton Motorcycles launched the V4CR cafe racer earlier this year, the first all-new motorcycle from the brand since TVS acquired it.

The operative word here is “global markets,” and it seems highly improbable that the world’s largest motorcycle market doesn’t feature in Norton’s plans. More importantly, it only makes sense that when Norton plans a high-volumes, mid-sized product, TVS Motor Company will leverage economies of scale and utilise its manufacturing facilities in India, where it enjoys the distinction of being the country’s second largest exporter of motorcycles. In fact, such plans could very well be already underway, but will involve more than launching a new, mid-size Norton motorcycle, a possibility we had discussed after the launch of the TVS Ronin.

Also Read: Is There A Bigger Strategy Behind The TVS Ronin?

A small displacement, made-in-India Norton could be just what is needed to expand the brand across global markets, and into new segments, something which TVS is quite capable of pulling off.

With Triumph and Harley-Davidson already in the fray to grab a slice of the segment which has been dominated by Royal Enfield for more than a decade, it’s highly possible that more brands will be looking at this segment in the next few years. Classic Legends, with its Jawa and Yezdi range, has already made inroads into Royal Enfield's turf, although with limited success. And then, there’s the real possibility of another British brand BSA, also owned by Classic Legends, making its debut in India.

Also Read: TVS Ronin Review - Retro Goes Modern!

The TVS Ronin, launched last year, is the company's first retro-styled model. It could well be an exercise in establishing a stepping stone in product development into a new territory to make slightly more capable, small displacement Norton motorcycles.

Where TVS has a solid advantage is in brand equity, as well as R&D, engineering expertise and scale of manufacturing, something which a mid-size Norton motorcycle will benefit from. The stakes, however, have been raised, with the Harley-Davidson X 440 and the Triumph 400s. And launch timeline will be of essence, as much as pricing and brand building. After all, Norton doesn’t quite have the brand recall as, say, Triumph or Harley-Davidson.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X 440 Review - Dawn Of A New Hero?

If a 300-400 cc Norton is indeed in the making, the mid-size segment could get more exciting. This is certainly very good news for motorcyclists, both in India, as well as in other global and Western markets, where focus and interest seem to be gradually shifting from bigger and heavier motorcycles towards more affordable, smaller displacement motorcycles.