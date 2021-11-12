TVS-Owned Norton Motorcycles Inaugurates New Global Headquarters

Norton Motorcycles has announced the inauguration of its new global headquarters. The all-new facility houses state-of-the-art manufacturing capability and the company's new global design and R&D hub. It forms a key part of Norton's strategic growth plan on its journey to becoming the world-leader in luxury hand-crafted motorcycles. Built within just eighteen months of TVS ownership, the new HQ is a clear display of significant commitment by TVS Motor Company in its prosperous partnership with Norton Motorcycles.

The new Norton V4SV superbike has been completely re-engineered. Under TVS ownership, Norton intends to focus on quality and a long term future for the Norton brand.

Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company "The opening of the new headquarters represents a significant step forward for Norton Motorcycles and is a proud moment for everyone. We are creating the foundations for a sustainable long-term future for the Norton marque.

"We are setting out to create a bold future for the company, our employees, our customers and our partners that lives up to the highest expectations, enabling Norton to once again become the real global force its legacy deserves."

Norton Motorcycles has a state-of-the-art design, R&D and manufacturing facility at its new headquarters under TVS ownership.

Robert Hentschel, CEO, Norton Motorcycles. "The new Norton Motorcycles headquarters is a true embodiment of this iconic British marque. The facility is home to design, engineering, purchasing, sales, marketing, and support departments, as well as the highly skilled production team overseeing the build of our new generation of motorcycles. It is the perfect platform to re-energise our business as we lead the Norton brand to onward success where it will play a key role in the future of mobility.

"This investment demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the motorcycles we build. We will not compromise on quality, and we continue to work alongside every supplier to ensure that our high standards are always met. With this new HQ opening, Norton is now fit for the future - creating an innovative and sustainable business model which will see us producing world-class motorcycles that are true to the unrivalled legacy of Norton."

New Norton Motorcycles headquarters also houses the state-of-the-art production facility

According to an official statement, there have been new appointments and processes at Norton Motorcycles, specifically in engineering, design and manufacturing to ensure that the highest quality standards are met. Over a hundred new skilled jobs have been created at the new headquarters, and the company is looking ahead to expanding more in the coming years. The new facility will be able to build around 8,000 Norton motorcycles every year.

As part of the new manufacturing process, every single component of every new Norton motorcycle will be evaluated in a new quality-testing laboratory to ensure the highest build quality. Within the laboratory are inspection rooms, testing areas including destruction testing and a rolling road. A customer reception and showroom, service workshop, and office are also housed at the new Headquarters.