Norton V4CR Café Racer Launched Under TVS Ownership

Norton Motorcycles has launched a new café racer, the second model based on Norton’s liquid-cooled 1200 cc, 72-degree V4 engine. The Norton V4CR, as it’s called, is based on the Norton V4SV, but with a more stripped back design, revealing the handmade aluminium frame and titanium exhaust.

Only 200 units of the Norton V4CR will be built at the brand's new headquarters at Solihull, UK.

The V4CR is the first all-new motorcycle produced by the British brand since it was acquired by India’s TVS Motor Company, following on the from re-engineered V4SV and the updated Norton Commando 961 models launched last year. Last year, TVS announced an additional investment of 100 million GBP in Norton Motorcyles.

Also Read: Norton V4SV Superbike Deliveries Commence In The UK

The Norton V4CR Carbon features exposed carbon fibre bodywork, with a black seat and carbon fibre BST wheels.

The 72-degree 1,200 cc V4 engine of the V4CR produces 185 bhp at 12,500 rpm and 125 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The bike’s stripped back design, with exposed air intakes at the front, combined with the short body and compact tail unit, gives it an aggressive stance; also underscoring true-blue modern classic lines and components.

Also Read: TVS-Owned Norton Motorcycles Unveils Commando 961

The V4CR features 43 mm Ohlins NIX30 upside down forks at the front and a TTXGP Norton bespoke rear shock with hydraulic preload adjustment at the rear.

The V4CR comes with adjustable Ohlins front and rear suspension, Brembo brakes, aerospace grade aluminium billet-machine yokes, a sophisticated lean angle sensitive traction control and three engine modes – wet, road and sport. The handmade aluminium frame allows riders to adjust rake angle, steering offset and the swingarm pivot. A quickshifter and auto-blipper system are also featured as standard. The V4CR has a low kerb weight of 204 kg, thanks to the use of carbon fibre fairings and a 15-litre underseat carbon fuel tank with Kevlar reinforcement.

Also Read: Norton V4SV Launched In The UK At Rs. 41.52 Lakh

A TFT display offers all rider information on the Norton V4CR.

The Norton V4CR is available in two finishes, the Manx Platinum featuring platinum-coloured bodywork complemented by carbon panels, a striking orange seat and forged aluminium racing wheels. The V4CR Carbon features exposed carbon fibre bodywork, with a black seat and carbon fibre BST wheels.

Also Read: Norton V4CR Prototype Unveiled

The Norton V4CR is priced from a whopping 41,999 (GBP) and only 200 units will be made available.

The headlight is LED but a traditional round unit, and a full-colour TFT display provides all necessary riding data. The Norton V4CR is priced from a whopping 41,999 GBP (approximately Rs. 42.90 lakh at current exchange rates) and only 200 units will be hand-built at the company’s Solihull headquarters.