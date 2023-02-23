Norton V4SV Superbike Deliveries Commence In The UK

The Norton V4SV was launched in 2022 as a re-engineered version of the superbike after TVS Motor Company took ownership of the British motorcycle brand. Over the past two years, the Norton V4SV underwent a thorough re-engineering process at the company’s facility in Solihull in the UK. The bike was originally announced much earlier during Norton’s previous ownership. The brand slipped into administration in February 2020 owing to financial irregularities. In April 2020, TVS acquired the brand.

The Norton V4SV has been thoroughly re-engineered after TVS Motor Company's acquisition of the British brand.

Dr. Robert Henschel, CEO of Norton Motorcycles, said, “We’ve commenced the delivery programme of the V4SV while also filling the order book for our new Commando variants, which will be available across a growing dealer partner network. This expansion plan is an exciting chapter in the Norton story, given it’s come out in our 125th year I feel that Norton is in a fantastic position. It has taken a huge effort from the team at Norton to get here and I’m proud of the entire company. I’d also like to extend my thanks to the customers that have waited patiently for us to get to the stage that we’re at.”

With a path to rebuilding the brand under TVS ownership, the beginning of the delivery process of the Norton V4SV is a significant step in that process. The bike is powered by the company’s 1,200 cc, liquid-cooled, 72-degree,V4 engine tuned for 185 bhp at 12,500 rpm and 125 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The bike’s frame is made of aerospace grade aluminium, which was designed and developed at the Isle of Man TT. Prices for the Norton V4SV begin at 44,000 GBP, with two colour options, Carbon and Manx Silver.