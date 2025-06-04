Opinion: Can TVS Shake Royal Enfield’s Grip With Norton Motorcycles?

In January 2025, we first broke the story of how Norton Motorcycles is readying its India strategy with a two-pronged platform strategy – a single-cylinder 300-450 cc platform, as well as a 650 cc platform. Recently, TVS Motor Company, which owns Norton Motorcycles, has confirmed that the Norton brand will be launched in India later in 2025. Brand-building will only be part of the strategy required to establish Norton in India.

The Norton Motorcycles brand has tremendous opportunity, not just in India, but around the world

Without doubt, there’s tremendous opportunity for a storied brand like Norton, not just in the world’s largest motorcycle market, but around the world. But will TVS be able to get its Norton strategy right, from the get-go? More importantly, will TVS be able to disrupt Royal Enfield’s market dominance with Norton? It's early days yet, but establishing the Norton brand won't be easy, more so, when there's hardly any brand recall in India, outside of a few enthusiasts.

Norton Motorcycles is relatively unknown in India, outside of motorcycle enthusiasts. Creating brand equity will require a solid strategy.

Brand War

For decades, Royal Enfield has enjoyed an almost unshakable dominance in India’s mid-size “modern classic” motorcycle segment. Royal Enfield’s leadership position is fuelled by strong brand loyalty and a classic, rugged appeal that its models are easily identified with. Will Norton be able to reshape consumer perception and take on Royal Enfield head-on?

Creating brand recall similar to what Royal Enfield enjoys will be difficult for Norton

When TVS acquired the iconic British motorcycle brand in 2020, one thing was clear from the beginning. TVS is setting the stage for a major shake-up in the mid-size modern classic motorcycle market. The Indian two-wheeler giant will look to position Norton as a premium, aspirational brand rooted in British engineering excellence and heritage.

One of the few motorcycle brands to use a V4 engine platform will help Norton create its premium brand positioning.

Premium Product Play

Part of the strategy will be to blend Norton’s premium heritage with TVS’s manufacturing scale and global reach. And the goal will be to attract a new wave of performance-conscious riders – and potentially, loyal Royal Enfield enthusiasts. The question now is whether this bold strategy can translate into meaningful market disruption.

Brand-building will be as important for Norton as product positioning and pricing

There are, however, several challenges for the Norton brand, as it prepares for a launch in India. Despite the brand’s iconic British legacy, Norton is relatively unknown to the average Indian consumer. Building brand awareness and trust will require significant marketing investment, and it’s not going to be an easy task. Brand-building will be as important for Norton Motorcycles, as product positioning, quality and engineering as well as pricing of products.

The Norton V4S is based on the brand's 1,200 cc V4 engine platform

Initially, Norton is expected to introduce its flagship superbike, the 1,200 cc Norton V4S in India, by the end of 2025, along with the Norton Commando, based on the company's 961 cc parallel-twin platform. That two-pronged initial product strategy should give the brand enough ammunition to position itself as premium and aspirational. And that's not all, six more models are being planned over a three-year period, across two engine platforms - a 650 cc and the entry-level 350-450 cc platform.

After TVS acquired the brand, Norton Motorcycles has established new headquarters in the UK

Product, Price & Promotion

Along with the products, what will be interesting to see is how the retail network and product line-up pans out. More importantly, along with the network, what will be interesting to see is how aspirational brand Norton is made out to be. Norton’s current V4 superbikes will be launched, at least to create an initial buzz to establish the brand. But eventually, Norton will need to target the volumes that Royal Enfield currently commands, right from the 350 cc segment to the 650 cc segments it operates in.

The Norton Commando 961 is based on the brand's 960 cc, parallel-twin engine

At the same time, at least the entry-level Norton models will need to be reasonably affordable, to get the proverbial foot in the door of the world’s largest motorcycle market. Solid engineering and product quality is only part of the game for brand-building. An entry-level 350-450 cc Norton will appeal to the price-conscious modern classic afficionados, but a more “premium” pricing strategy may actually end up slowing down opportunities for Norton.

The Norton V4CR is based on the 1,200 cc V4 engine

Even with the bigger 650s and V4 models creating the aspiration for Norton that TVS will be seeking to create, a price-sensitive market, as well as competitive products from others like Royal Enfield, will need to be kept in mind. In the end, timing is everything. For Norton to create reasonable impact and eventually take the fight to Royal Enfield, not just in India, but around the world, TVS will need to have the right strategy - focussing on the right products, at the right time, and at the right price point.