Norton Motorcycles To Introduce Six New Models Over Next Three Years; India Launch Confirmed

Norton Motorcycles is a highly renowned two-wheeler brand that originated in England in 1898 and is currently owned by TVS Motor Company since its acquisition in 2020. Since then, TVS has been steadily working on the brand to lift it from the various issues that plagued the company. Now, at the recently held Goodwood Festival of Speed, the senior management of Norton Motorcycles along with Sudarshan Venu, Managing Direction of TVS Motor, announced the plans for the iconic British two-wheeler brand, everything from the new motorcycles, investments and new markets.

TVS Motor Company has announced an investment of 200 million pounds in UK-based Norton Motorcycle that will be used towards new product development, facilities, research and development and world-class quality engineering. In addition to that, starting from next year, six new models have been planned and will be introduced over the next three years. And that’s not all, the parent company is also preparing for the international expansion of Norton Motorcycles in other international markets with an initial focus on the USA, Germany, France, Italy and India.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr Robert Hentschel, Executive Director & CEO, of Norton Motorcycles said, “The investment in research and development and leadership has us positioned to take six exciting products to countries across the world, with world-class quality and scale, spelling another epoch of success in the Norton story. Our focus on design, drivability and details will maximise the exciting opportunity for Norton and those new customers that choose one of our motorcycles.”



The announcement also marks the successful completion of the pending deliveries to customers and the clearing of the held-up pensions of employees. Lastly, new senior appointments have been made in the management who will lead Norton Motorcycles on a global stage.