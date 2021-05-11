carandbike logo
TVS Motor Company Could Launch Norton Brand In India

TVS Motor Company acquired Norton Motorcycles last year and now it is likely to launch the British brand in India, says a report from ET Auto.

TVS acquired Norton Motorcycles in April 2020 an all-cash deal of GBP 16 million
TVS Motor Company acquired Norton Motorcycles in an all-cash deal of GBP 16 million (around ₹ 153 crore in exchange rates) last year. The company did so by acquiring certain assets of Norton Motorcycles (UK) Limited through one of TVS Motor's overseas subsidiaries. A recent report by ET Auto says that TVS is likely to launch the storied British brand in India but does not specify the timeline. The report also suggests that Norton has acquired trademarks for four motorcycles in India which are Norton Commando, Norton Atlas, Norton Manx and Norton Fastback. Although, in an earlier interaction with carandbike, Sudarshan Venu, Joint MD, TVS Motor Company, said that there are no plans to shift manufacturing of Norton Motorcycles to India.

Also Read: Norton Motorcycles Move To New Headquarters In UK

(Norton Motorcycles will not manufacture its motorcycles in India)y

TVS will be looking to leverage the expertise of the existing design and engineering team, as it looks to re-establish Norton as a global premium motorcycle brand. But there were suggestions that hinted at technology transfer between Norton and TVS, which may happen in the near future. The logic could be that one day TVS would like to grab a slice of the pie which is currently dominated by Royal Enfield, the 350-650 cc segment. Although it would be prudent to note that TVS may not wish to compete with Royal Enfield in the segment as both manufacturers have a completely different brand positioning even though they do share that British connect.

Also Read: Norton Will Not Manufacture Motorcycles In India

(Currently, Norton Motorcycles has three engine platforms - a 961 cc motor, a 650 cc parallel-twin motor and a V4 engine)

TVS ruled out any plans of a smaller displacement model under the Norton name, or to compete in mass market segments last year itself. Norton currently has a 961 cc, air-cooled engine which is used in the Norton Dominator and the Norton Commando motorcycles, a 650 cc parallel-twin engine platform, as well as a V4 engine platform.

0 Comments

Source: ET Auto

