TVS Owned Norton Motorcycles Unveils Commando 961

Norton Motorcycles has unveiled the thoroughly re-engineered Commando 961 motorcycle. In April 2020, TVS Motor Company acquired the British two-wheeler manufacturer for 16 million GBP. At the time, the Indian firm said that Norton Motorcycles can leverage TVS' global reach and supply chain capabilities to expand to new markets. Since then, Norton Motorcycles has seen an investment of as much as 100 million GBP from TVS , and the brand has since unveiled the Norton V4SV & the V4CR. The Commando 961 is a legendary name in the history of British motorcycles, and with the new model, Norton has worked to create a motorcycle which retains its heritage looks and soundtrack, but built with an “entirely new standard”.

Norton Commando 961 Sport gets a more comfortable seating position.

“The Norton Commando is a brand in itself, impacting popular culture for decades," Christian Gladwell, Chief Commercial Officer of Norton Motorcycles said. “It’s been some years since the sound of a new Commando engine has echoed through UK streets and we’re delighted to be able to offer our customers this experience once again,” Dr. Robert Hentschell , CEO of Norton Motorcycles added.

The Commando 961 Sport is also offered with a pillion seat.

The Norton Commando 961 has been unveiled in the UK in two variants. The first one is the ‘Commando 961 Sport’, or 961 SP. The Commando 961 Sport is a proper modern-classic motorcycle, and offers a comfortable seating position with upright handlebars, and an optional pillion seat. On the other hand, the “more limited” 'Commando 961 Cafe Racer' gets an aggressive seating position, and a set of clip-on handlebars.

The Commando 961 Cafe Racer gets an aggressive seating position, and a set of clip-on handlebars.

The Commando 961 offers a narrow profile, thanks to its forward leaning 961-cc parallel-twin engine, and cut-out 15-litre fuel tank. The air-cooled engine gets dry-sump lubrication, and it belts out 76.8 bhp at 7,250 rpm, and a meaty 81 Nm at 6,300 rpm. On the suspension front, the motorcycle gets 43-mm Ohlins USD forks at the front, which are adjustable for preload, compression, and rebound damping. On the rear-end, the motorcycle gets a pair of fully adjustable Ohlins shocks. The stopping responsibility of the motorcycle is handled by a Brembo braking setup, and the motorcycle also gets radial mount calipers at the front, with ABS as standard.

Commando 961 gets Ohlins adjustable suspension and Brembo braking system on both ends; It gets retro inspired analog speedo & tachometers.

Keeping the retro charm alive are the fully analogue - & circular - speedometer and tachometer. There's a small digital insert for a trip computer as well. Adding to that is the polished stainless-steel headlamp. The fit and finish of the Commando 961 is top-notch as expected, with the use of aerospace grade billet aluminium completing its premium feel.

The Norton Commando 961 is offered in two finishes, Matrix Black & Manx Platinum.

The motorcycle is available in two paint shades, Matrix Black, and Manx Platinum. The Manx Platinum finish is completed by black & ruby red pinstriping, and it gets polished wheels. On the other hand, the Matrix Black shade gets gold pinstriping, and black wheels. Polished wheels are also available as an option on the Matrix Black.