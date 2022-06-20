Norton To Begin Developing Electric Motorcycles In UK

UK based Norton Motorcycles, owned by TVS Motor Company, has announced plans for designing and developing electric motorcycles at its UK plant, after it received funding from Advanced Propulsion Centre 19 (APC), a government scheme which looks to assist companies in the automotive sector to invest in, design and manufacture low-carbon mobility options, that is electric vehicles. The team at Norton says that it will refine the traditional Norton motorcycle design DNA but offer a hint of modernity by way of innovations and digital solutions on the new electric motorcycle.

Norton wants to manufacture an electric motorcycle that will look unmistakably like a Norton and offer exceptional performance and touring range. Norton says that the design of the new EV will not be compromised by the weight and the size of battery.

(Norton Motorcycles has a state-of-the-art design, R&D and manufacturing facility at its new headquarters under TVS ownership)

Norton has also onboarded specialist partners for the R&D on this project. The team encompasses Delta Cosworth, HiSpeed Limited, Formaplex Technologies, M&I Materials, INDRA and academic partner WMG (The University of Warwick). Norton will work alongside these partners to develop world-class technology and products that will enhance the UK supply chain for all the critical components in electric vehicle (EV) technology including batteries, motors, chassis, cooling oils and vehicle to home chargers.

(Under TVS ownership, Norton intends to focus on quality and a long term future for the Norton brand)

Each partner on the project will have a specialist part to play in project Zero Emission Norton. Delta Cosworth will design the battery pack, while HiSpeed Limited bring motor design and manufacturing skills. Formaplex Technologies have expertise in precision composites manufacturing and M&I Materials will support on applications of dielectric cooling oils. INDRA specialise in vehicle to home charging technology and WMG (The University of Warwick) major on battery technology, modelling and toolchain development.