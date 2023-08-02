TVS iQube Electric Scooter Crosses 1.5 Lakh Units Sales Milestone

TVS Motor Company has achieved a significant milestone by selling over 1.50 lakh units of its electric scooter, the TVS iQube. This accomplishment was reached in just 43 months since the iQube's launch in January 2020. The iQube has gained popularity among customers and is available at more than 316 outlets across 196 cities in India. Also, it was recently launched in Nepal. Despite a drop in electric two-wheeler sales previously this year, the iQube's sales have remained strong, with 13,306 units sold in July 2023 compared to 6,304 units in the same period last year.

The iQube has gained popularity among customers and is available at more than 316 outlets across 196 cities.

In 2022, the brand introduced an update that brought two new variants: the S and ST. The ST variant was showcased previously, but is yet to go on sale. The standard variant is priced at Rs 1.42 lakh, while the S variant comes in at Rs 1.57 lakh (both on-road prices in Karnataka, including FAME-II subsidy).

Also Read: FAME-II Subsidy For Electric Two-Wheelers Slashed; EV Players React

The base variant provides an on-road range of 100 km and features a 5-inch TFT screen

Currently, the iQube electric two-wheeler is available in two variants. The base variant provides a real-world range of up to 100 km and features a 5.0-inch TFT screen. The iQube S comes with a larger 7-inch TFT display and the same 100 km real-world range.

Also Read: TVS iQube Prices Revised; E-Scooter Now Starts At Rs 1.21 lakh

The scooter includes two riding modes, economy, and power, as well as a reverse mode

Powering the iQube is a 4.4 kW electric motor that can take the scooter from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds. The scooter includes two ride modes, economy and power, as well as a reverse mode. In Power mode, the base and S variants can reach a top speed of 78 kmph, while the ST variant can achieve a slightly higher top speed of 82 kmph.