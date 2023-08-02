  • Home
  • News
  • TVS iQube Electric Scooter Crosses 1.5 Lakh Units Sales Milestone

TVS iQube Electric Scooter Crosses 1.5 Lakh Units Sales Milestone

TVS launched the iQube in the Indian market in January 2020 and updated it in 2022
authorBy Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
02-Aug-23 02:47 PM IST
2022 TVS iQube
Highlights
  • TVS took 3.5 years to achieve this milestone
  • It was recently launched in Nepal
  • It is currently offered in two variants

TVS Motor Company has achieved a significant milestone by selling over 1.50 lakh units of its electric scooter, the TVS iQube. This accomplishment was reached in just 43 months since the iQube's launch in January 2020. The iQube has gained popularity among customers and is available at more than 316 outlets across 196 cities in India. Also, it was recently launched in Nepal. Despite a drop in electric two-wheeler sales previously this year, the iQube's sales have remained strong, with 13,306 units sold in July 2023 compared to 6,304 units in the same period last year.

 

The iQube has gained popularity among customers and is available at more than 316 outlets across 196 cities.

 

In 2022, the brand introduced an update that brought two new variants: the S and ST. The ST variant was showcased previously, but is yet to go on sale. The standard variant is priced at Rs 1.42 lakh, while the S variant comes in at Rs 1.57 lakh (both on-road prices in Karnataka, including FAME-II subsidy).

 

Also Read: FAME-II Subsidy For Electric Two-Wheelers Slashed; EV Players React

 

The base variant provides an on-road range of 100 km and features a 5-inch TFT screen

 

Currently, the iQube electric two-wheeler is available in two variants. The base variant provides a real-world range of up to 100 km and features a 5.0-inch TFT screen. The iQube S comes with a larger 7-inch TFT display and the same 100 km real-world range.

 

Also Read: TVS iQube Prices Revised; E-Scooter Now Starts At Rs 1.21 lakh

 

The scooter includes two riding modes, economy, and power, as well as a reverse mode

 

Powering the iQube is a 4.4 kW electric motor that can take the scooter from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds. The scooter includes two ride modes, economy and power, as well as a reverse mode. In Power mode, the base and S variants can reach a top speed of 78 kmph, while the ST variant can achieve a slightly higher top speed of 82 kmph.

Related Articles
TVS' New Safety Device Will Alert Riders, Pedestrians About Open Manholes In The Monsoon
TVS' New Safety Device Will Alert Riders, Pedestrians About Open Manholes In The Monsoon
12 days ago
TVS Motor Company Joins Hands With Indian Army For All-Women Motorcycle Rally
TVS Motor Company Joins Hands With Indian Army For All-Women Motorcycle Rally
14 days ago
TVS Ronin Motorcycle Launched In Indonesia
TVS Ronin Motorcycle Launched In Indonesia
21 days ago
TVS Racing Launches Apache Racing Experience - GP Championship In India
TVS Racing Launches Apache Racing Experience - GP Championship In India
25 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
8.1
10
Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift VDI for sale

2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift

wishlist
  • 29,659 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
5.25 L
₹ 11,758/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
0
9.2
10
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.2 BS IV for sale

2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

wishlist
  • 17,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
5.75 L
₹ 12,878/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
0
7.3
10
Used 2013 Hyundai i10 1.2 Asta MT for sale

2013 Hyundai i10

wishlist
  • 41,489 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
4.45 L
locationcar&bike Superstore, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
car
TVS iQube
Starts at ₹ 1.66 Lakh
0
8.8
10
c&b expert Rating

TVS Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner