BMW R 1300 GS: Top 5 Highlights

BMW Motorrad took the wraps off the all-new R 1300 GS adventure motorcycle, which now becomes the flagship ADV from the Bavarian manufacturer. Here are the top 5 highlights.
By Carandbike Team

3 mins read

29-Sep-23 03:11 PM IST

  • BMW R 1300 GS makes its global debut
  • It is built on a new platform & makes use of a brand new design language
  • It gets a 1,300 cc boxer-twin engine

The BMW R 1300 GS made its global debut recently and while the design of the motorcycle has the internet divided, the ADV sure makes the headlines for having a brand new design language. The R 1300 GS aims to offer a new level of performance, be it on the road or off-road. The good news is that the bike will be launched in India soon. But before that, we tell you about the top 5 highlights of the new BMW R 1300 GS.  

 

Also Read: BMW R 1300 GS Makes Global Debut

 

New Engine 

The BMW R 1300 GS gets a new 1,300 cc boxer-twin engine which is liquid-cooled and makes 143.5 bhp at 7,750 rpm. The peak torque output is rated at 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The power and torque output goes up by almost 9 bhp and the torque output grows by 6 Nm. BMW Motorrad says that this is the most powerful boxer engine it has ever manufactured. Also, the R 1300 GS is a full 12 kg lighter than the R 1250 GS

New Frame

The bike is built on a new sheet metal shell main frame, made of steel, which BMW says, has been optimised for offering better space and stiffness. The rear frame is now a die-cast Aluminium unit. The result being lighter weight, better stiffness and better control on the motorcycle, especially while going off-road.

Updated Suspension

The suspension sees an update as well, with the bike getting a EVO telelever unit up front and a new EVO paralever unit at the rear. BMW also offers an optional dynamics suspension which means the damping and spring preload can be adjusted on the go. The optional DSA also comes with an adaptive seat height that adjusts the saddle height dynamically when riding slow and at a standstill.

Electronic Rider Aids

The R 1300 GS gets a long list of features, as expected. It gets a 6.5-inch full colour TFT display, keyless ignition, four standard riding modes – Rain, Road, Eco and Enduro. In addition, customers can also optionally get the Pro package, which unlocks three more riding modes – Dynamic, Dynamic Pro and Enduro Pro. If you opt for the riding assistant package, you get radar-based features like adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, lane change warning and active cruise control. 

Brand New Design

The R 1300 GS looks leaner and meaner, compared to the R 1250 GS. The fuel tank is now flatter and the motorcycle looks compacter as well. The highlight as well as the polarising point is the X-shaped matrix LED headlight with 4 DRLs. It does look radical but doesn’t quite go with the overall design of the motorcycle, like the asymmetrical headlight on the R 1250 GS. The ergonomics seem to be comfort oriented, as is the case with ADVs.

 

We expect the new BMW R 1300 GS to be launched in India next year. Expect the motorcycle to carry a slight premium over the current R 1250 GS.     

