All-New BMW R 1300 GS Unveiled; Lighter, More Powerful And Tech Loaded

BMW Motorrad, the renowned German motorcycle manufacturer, has once again raised the bar in the adventure touring segment with the official unveiling of the highly-anticipated next-generation R 1300 GS. This new model promises to deliver an even more thrilling and advanced riding experience for adventure enthusiasts around the world. Building on the legacy of the R 80 G/S, which created the touring enduro segment over four decades ago, the R 1300 GS packs a host of groundbreaking features, equipment, tech and comfort taking adventure motorcycling to an all-new level.

While the design is all new, it maintains the silhouette of the typical adventure touring motorcycle

Starting with the platform, the new G 1300 GS features a new steel sheet-metal frame which according to the company allows increased stiffness but in a more compact manner. Meanwhile, the bolt-on subframe is now a die-cast aluminium unit that’s shorter, and slimmer while being rigid.

The new 1300 cc mill is the most powerful boxer twin from BMW till date

Bolted onto that chassis is the larger boxer twin that now displaces 1300cc which is now more compact overall in dimension compared to the previous mill. The unit is rated to produce 143.5 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm at 6500 rpm and is the most powerful boxer engine from BMW yet. With a larger bore and longer stroke, bigger valves and new cams that feature BMW's ShiftCam tech, the motor is more fuel efficient, packs more torque under heavy load and is smoother upon cruising. Furthermore, the 6-speed gearbox is now located under the crankshaft, which has contributed to reducing weight, shorter transmission shaft, and mass that’s closer to the bike’s centre of gravity. The motorcycle is now 12 kilograms lighter than the previous generation.

The 6-5-inch colour TFT screen is packed with tech and features to the brim

Coming to the vast feature list, the new R 1300 GS comes with the latest technology to enhance both safety and convenience. The motorcycle now comes with adaptive cruise control, an improved version of BMW’s Dynamic ESA, with ride height adjustment, a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT display packed to the gills with connected features and information, keyless ignition, four standard riding modes - Rain, Road, Eco and Enduro, and three optional Pro customisable riding modes - Dynamic, Dynamic Pro, and Enduro Pro.

Before heading to the mechanical bits, the design of the new BMW R 1300 GS blends modern aesthetics with the rugged appeal of an adventure tourer. It now gets a flatter aluminium fuel tank, a split-seat design that’s customisable, new X-shaped matrix LED headlamp with four LED DRLs. Overall, the design of the motorcycle has evolved to further better the experience of adventure motorcycling. The riding triangle has been optimised for a sporty yet relaxed riding position.

The R 1300 GS packs a host of groundbreaking features, equipment, tech and comfort taking adventure motorcycling to an all-new level

Coming to the cycle parts, the new R 1300 GS features an improved version of the existing suspension kit. The motorcycle now gets a new EVO Telelever setup at the front that is accompanied by a new EVO paralever setup at the rear. With the new improved design, the setup packs greater rigidity, and stability along with excellent steering precision. The optional Dynamic Suspension Adjustment replaces the Dynamic ESA with dynamic adjustment of the damping and spring preload. Depending on the riding mode, road conditions and style of riding, the system will adjust the front and rear damping for a better ride experience. The optional DSA also comes with an adaptive seat height that adjusts the saddle height dynamically when slow riding and at a standstill.

BMW Motorrad will be announcing the prices for the all-new R 1300 GS soon and will soon be available in the global markets. As for the India launch, expect it to follow soon after the international launch. In India, on the competition front, the new R 1300 GS will compete against the likes of the Honda Africa Twin and Triumph Tiger 1200.