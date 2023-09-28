Login

All-New BMW R 1300 GS Unveiled; Lighter, More Powerful And Tech Loaded

More power, advanced tech, refined design and a lot more is what the new GS is all about
By Janak Sorap

4 mins read

28-Sep-23 11:23 PM IST

Highlights

  • Powered by a larger 1300cc boxer twin
  • Gets four standard riding modes with three optional pro package riding modes
  • Features a new steel frame with an aluminium subframe

BMW Motorrad, the renowned German motorcycle manufacturer, has once again raised the bar in the adventure touring segment with the official unveiling of the highly-anticipated next-generation R 1300 GS. This new model promises to deliver an even more thrilling and advanced riding experience for adventure enthusiasts around the world. Building on the legacy of the R 80 G/S, which created the touring enduro segment over four decades ago, the R 1300 GS packs a host of groundbreaking features, equipment, tech and comfort taking adventure motorcycling to an all-new level.

While the design is all new, it maintains the silhouette of the typical adventure touring motorcycle

 

Starting with the platform, the new G 1300 GS features a new steel sheet-metal frame which according to the company allows increased stiffness but in a more compact manner. Meanwhile, the bolt-on subframe is now a die-cast aluminium unit that’s shorter, and slimmer while being rigid.

 

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Celebrates Production Milestone Of One Million GS Motorcycles

The new 1300 cc mill is the most powerful boxer twin from BMW till date

 

Bolted onto that chassis is the larger boxer twin that now displaces 1300cc which is now more compact overall in dimension compared to the previous mill. The unit is rated to produce 143.5 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm at 6500 rpm and is the most powerful boxer engine from BMW yet. With a larger bore and longer stroke, bigger valves and new cams that feature BMW's ShiftCam tech, the motor is more fuel efficient, packs more torque under heavy load and is smoother upon cruising. Furthermore, the 6-speed gearbox is now located under the crankshaft, which has contributed to reducing weight, shorter transmission shaft, and mass that’s closer to the bike’s centre of gravity. The motorcycle is now 12 kilograms lighter than the previous generation.

 

Also Read: BMW R12, BMW R12 nineT Specifications Revealed

The 6-5-inch colour TFT screen is packed with tech and features to the brim

 

Coming to the vast feature list, the new R 1300 GS comes with the latest technology to enhance both safety and convenience. The motorcycle now comes with adaptive cruise control, an improved version of BMW’s Dynamic ESA, with ride height adjustment, a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT display packed to the gills with connected features and information, keyless ignition, four standard riding modes - Rain, Road, Eco and Enduro, and three optional Pro customisable riding modes - Dynamic, Dynamic Pro, and Enduro Pro.

Before heading to the mechanical bits, the design of the new BMW R 1300 GS blends modern aesthetics with the rugged appeal of an adventure tourer. It now gets a flatter aluminium fuel tank, a split-seat design that’s customisable, new X-shaped matrix LED headlamp with four LED DRLs. Overall, the design of the motorcycle has evolved to further better the experience of adventure motorcycling. The riding triangle has been optimised for a sporty yet relaxed riding position.

The R 1300 GS packs a host of groundbreaking features, equipment, tech and comfort taking adventure motorcycling to an all-new level

 

Coming to the cycle parts, the new R 1300 GS features an improved version of the existing suspension kit. The motorcycle now gets a new EVO Telelever setup at the front that is accompanied by a new EVO paralever setup at the rear. With the new improved design, the setup packs greater rigidity, and stability along with excellent steering precision. The optional Dynamic Suspension Adjustment replaces the Dynamic ESA with dynamic adjustment of the damping and spring preload. Depending on the riding mode, road conditions and style of riding, the system will adjust the front and rear damping for a better ride experience. The optional DSA also comes with an adaptive seat height that adjusts the saddle height dynamically when slow riding and at a standstill.

 

Also Read: 2024 BMW R 1300 GS Pricing Leaked Before Official Debut

BMW Motorrad will be announcing the prices for the all-new R 1300 GS soon and will soon be available in the global markets. As for the India launch, expect it to follow soon after the international launch. In India, on the competition front, the new R 1300 GS will compete against the likes of the Honda Africa Twin and Triumph Tiger 1200.

All-New BMW R 1300 GS Unveiled; Lighter, More Powerful And Tech Loaded
All-New BMW R 1300 GS Unveiled; Lighter, More Powerful And Tech Loaded
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-6178 second ago

More power, advanced tech, refined design and a lot more is what the new GS is all about

2024 Bentley Bentagya Gets Enhanced Features And New ‘A’ Trim
2024 Bentley Bentagya Gets Enhanced Features And New ‘A’ Trim
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

For 2024, the Bentagya gets some significant additions to the features and options list as well as a new ‘A’ variant

New Jawa 42 Dual Tone, Updated Yezdi Roadster Launched In India
New Jawa 42 Dual Tone, Updated Yezdi Roadster Launched In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Both motorcycles receive notable styling changes and will be sold alongside the existing Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster.

BMW R12, BMW R12 nineT Specifications Revealed
BMW R12, BMW R12 nineT Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The BMW R nineT has been renamed as BMW R12 nineT, and the second model, the BMW R12, is expected to be a cruiser-styled variant.

Nissan Announces Transition to 100 Per Cent EV Line-up In Europe By 2030
Nissan Announces Transition to 100 Per Cent EV Line-up In Europe By 2030
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

Nissan has announced that their product lineup in Europe will only consist of electric vehicles by 2030, the company has made this decision after observing the sale figures for EVs in Europe has increased from 5 per cent to 44 per cent over the past five years (2018 to 2022).

All-Electric BMW iX1 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 66.90 Lakh
All-Electric BMW iX1 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 66.90 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

The iX1 is available solely in xDrive30 spec and has a range of up to 440 km on a single charge.

Royal Enfield Scram 650 Spotted On Test; Reveals New Details
Royal Enfield Scram 650 Spotted On Test; Reveals New Details
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

Near production-ready 650 cc Royal Enfield scrambler spotted on test which sports an instrument console similar to the one expected on the upcoming Himalayan 450.

MotoGP's 2024 Provisional Calendar Revealed; Indian GP To Make A Return
MotoGP's 2024 Provisional Calendar Revealed; Indian GP To Make A Return
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

The return of the Indian Grand Prix promises to be a highlight of the MotoGP season and is scheduled to take place on September 22nd, 2024

Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spied Testing Again with Pillion Seat
Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spied Testing Again with Pillion Seat
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

The new Bobber 350 will share much of its design and cycle parts with the Classic 350

De Vries Returns To Formula E With Mahindra Racing
De Vries Returns To Formula E With Mahindra Racing
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

After an unsuccessful stint in Formula 1, Dutch driver Nyck De Vries will return to the grounds where he became World Champion only a few years ago.

BMW Issues Stop-Sale Order For All Petrol-Powered Motorcycles in North America
BMW Issues Stop-Sale Order For All Petrol-Powered Motorcycles in North America
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

BMW Motorrad voluntarily halts the sale of petrol-powered motorcycles in North America over an issue involving emission equipment. The stop-sale order is not safety-related, and it also does not affect electric models.

BMW R 1300 GS Teased; Global Unveil Later This Month
BMW R 1300 GS Teased; Global Unveil Later This Month
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 days ago

BMW Motorrad has officially teased its new flagship ADV, the BMW R 1300 GS. It will make its debut on September 28, 2023.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Name Trademarked: Stealthy Offshoot Of New Himalayan 450?
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Name Trademarked: Stealthy Offshoot Of New Himalayan 450?
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The launch of the much-awaited Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is slated to take place in November 2023.

2024 BMW R 1300 GS Pricing Leaked Before Official Debut
2024 BMW R 1300 GS Pricing Leaked Before Official Debut
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The next-generation BMW R 1300 GS is scheduled to make its official debut on 28th September 2023

BMW-TVS' 310 cc Motorcycles Cross 1.4 lakh Units Sales Milestone; Marks 10 Years Of Partnership
BMW-TVS' 310 cc Motorcycles Cross 1.4 lakh Units Sales Milestone; Marks 10 Years Of Partnership
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

This collaboration has yielded four products on the 310 cc platform - BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS, G 310 RR, and the TVS Apache RR 310.

