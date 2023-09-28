All-New BMW R 1300 GS Unveiled; Lighter, More Powerful And Tech Loaded
By Janak Sorap
4 mins read
28-Sep-23 11:23 PM IST
Highlights
- Powered by a larger 1300cc boxer twin
- Gets four standard riding modes with three optional pro package riding modes
- Features a new steel frame with an aluminium subframe
BMW Motorrad, the renowned German motorcycle manufacturer, has once again raised the bar in the adventure touring segment with the official unveiling of the highly-anticipated next-generation R 1300 GS. This new model promises to deliver an even more thrilling and advanced riding experience for adventure enthusiasts around the world. Building on the legacy of the R 80 G/S, which created the touring enduro segment over four decades ago, the R 1300 GS packs a host of groundbreaking features, equipment, tech and comfort taking adventure motorcycling to an all-new level.
While the design is all new, it maintains the silhouette of the typical adventure touring motorcycle
Starting with the platform, the new G 1300 GS features a new steel sheet-metal frame which according to the company allows increased stiffness but in a more compact manner. Meanwhile, the bolt-on subframe is now a die-cast aluminium unit that’s shorter, and slimmer while being rigid.
Also Read: BMW Motorrad Celebrates Production Milestone Of One Million GS Motorcycles
The new 1300 cc mill is the most powerful boxer twin from BMW till date
Bolted onto that chassis is the larger boxer twin that now displaces 1300cc which is now more compact overall in dimension compared to the previous mill. The unit is rated to produce 143.5 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm at 6500 rpm and is the most powerful boxer engine from BMW yet. With a larger bore and longer stroke, bigger valves and new cams that feature BMW's ShiftCam tech, the motor is more fuel efficient, packs more torque under heavy load and is smoother upon cruising. Furthermore, the 6-speed gearbox is now located under the crankshaft, which has contributed to reducing weight, shorter transmission shaft, and mass that’s closer to the bike’s centre of gravity. The motorcycle is now 12 kilograms lighter than the previous generation.
Also Read: BMW R12, BMW R12 nineT Specifications Revealed
The 6-5-inch colour TFT screen is packed with tech and features to the brim
Coming to the vast feature list, the new R 1300 GS comes with the latest technology to enhance both safety and convenience. The motorcycle now comes with adaptive cruise control, an improved version of BMW’s Dynamic ESA, with ride height adjustment, a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT display packed to the gills with connected features and information, keyless ignition, four standard riding modes - Rain, Road, Eco and Enduro, and three optional Pro customisable riding modes - Dynamic, Dynamic Pro, and Enduro Pro.
Before heading to the mechanical bits, the design of the new BMW R 1300 GS blends modern aesthetics with the rugged appeal of an adventure tourer. It now gets a flatter aluminium fuel tank, a split-seat design that’s customisable, new X-shaped matrix LED headlamp with four LED DRLs. Overall, the design of the motorcycle has evolved to further better the experience of adventure motorcycling. The riding triangle has been optimised for a sporty yet relaxed riding position.
The R 1300 GS packs a host of groundbreaking features, equipment, tech and comfort taking adventure motorcycling to an all-new level
Coming to the cycle parts, the new R 1300 GS features an improved version of the existing suspension kit. The motorcycle now gets a new EVO Telelever setup at the front that is accompanied by a new EVO paralever setup at the rear. With the new improved design, the setup packs greater rigidity, and stability along with excellent steering precision. The optional Dynamic Suspension Adjustment replaces the Dynamic ESA with dynamic adjustment of the damping and spring preload. Depending on the riding mode, road conditions and style of riding, the system will adjust the front and rear damping for a better ride experience. The optional DSA also comes with an adaptive seat height that adjusts the saddle height dynamically when slow riding and at a standstill.
Also Read: 2024 BMW R 1300 GS Pricing Leaked Before Official Debut
BMW Motorrad will be announcing the prices for the all-new R 1300 GS soon and will soon be available in the global markets. As for the India launch, expect it to follow soon after the international launch. In India, on the competition front, the new R 1300 GS will compete against the likes of the Honda Africa Twin and Triumph Tiger 1200.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular BMW Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-6178 second ago
More power, advanced tech, refined design and a lot more is what the new GS is all about
3 hours ago
For 2024, the Bentagya gets some significant additions to the features and options list as well as a new ‘A’ variant
3 hours ago
Both motorcycles receive notable styling changes and will be sold alongside the existing Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster.
3 hours ago
The BMW R nineT has been renamed as BMW R12 nineT, and the second model, the BMW R12, is expected to be a cruiser-styled variant.
6 hours ago
Nissan has announced that their product lineup in Europe will only consist of electric vehicles by 2030, the company has made this decision after observing the sale figures for EVs in Europe has increased from 5 per cent to 44 per cent over the past five years (2018 to 2022).
7 hours ago
The iX1 is available solely in xDrive30 spec and has a range of up to 440 km on a single charge.
Near production-ready 650 cc Royal Enfield scrambler spotted on test which sports an instrument console similar to the one expected on the upcoming Himalayan 450.
The return of the Indian Grand Prix promises to be a highlight of the MotoGP season and is scheduled to take place on September 22nd, 2024
9 hours ago
The new Bobber 350 will share much of its design and cycle parts with the Classic 350
After an unsuccessful stint in Formula 1, Dutch driver Nyck De Vries will return to the grounds where he became World Champion only a few years ago.
1 day ago
BMW Motorrad voluntarily halts the sale of petrol-powered motorcycles in North America over an issue involving emission equipment. The stop-sale order is not safety-related, and it also does not affect electric models.
9 days ago
BMW Motorrad has officially teased its new flagship ADV, the BMW R 1300 GS. It will make its debut on September 28, 2023.
1 month ago
The launch of the much-awaited Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is slated to take place in November 2023.
1 month ago
The next-generation BMW R 1300 GS is scheduled to make its official debut on 28th September 2023
1 month ago
This collaboration has yielded four products on the 310 cc platform - BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS, G 310 RR, and the TVS Apache RR 310.