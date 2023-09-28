Login

BMW R12, BMW R12 nineT Specifications Revealed

The BMW R nineT has been renamed as BMW R12 nineT, and the second model, the BMW R12, is expected to be a cruiser-styled variant.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

28-Sep-23 05:41 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Upcoming BMW R12 nineT, R12 specs revealed
  • BMW R12 nineT will replace current BMW R nineT
  • BMW R12 will be new cruiser in the range

BMW Motorrad’s R nineT has been renamed as BMW R12 nineT. The bike was teased earlier this year and BMW had not revealed many technical details. Now, type-approval documents from Europe reveal quite a few details, and a second variant, simply called R12, has also been type approved. The documents reveal a few details about the bikes’ dimensions, performance and weights, and the R12 nineT will not be more powerful than the R nineT it replaces, but the R12 is slightly lower on performance.

 

Also Read: 2024 BMW R 1300 GS Revealed In Leaked Images

 

The twin pod instrument console employs two small digital screens as well, and is a nod to the neo-retro design language of the R12 nineT.

 

So far, images of only the BMW R12 nineT have been released by BMW, and it doesn’t deviate too much from the neo-retro roadster design of the R nineT it replaces. The basic concept is the same, combining modern suspension and brakes with a traditional BMW air-cooled boxer-twin engine. In terms of specifications, the R12 nineT’s 1,170 cc, air-cooled boxer twin makes 103 bhp at 7,000 rpm from its full power version while peak torque is 115 Nm at 6,500 rpm, which peaks 500 rpm higher than the current-generation R nineT.

 

Also Read: New BMW R 1300 GS Unveil Date Announced

 

The full-power version of the R12 nineT will make 103 bhp and 115 Nm from the 1,170 cc, air-cooled, boxer-twin.

 

A detuned version of the R12 nineT with 93 bhp has also been type-approved for European markets, along with an A2 licence 46 bhp version. The standard R12 version, which we don’t have an image of, and which is likely to be the cruiser version, something like what the BMW R 18 looks like, has only been type-approved for 93 bhp and 46 bhp versions, and won’t likely come with the 103 bhp full-power version. The 93 bhp version peaks at 6,500 rpm and peak torque of 110 Nm is rated at 6,000 rpm. The A2 limited 46 bhp is rated at 5,250 rpm with just 98 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm.

 

Also Read: BMW R nineT 100 Years, R 18 100 Years Launched In India

 

The BMW R12 nineT will replace the current BMW R nineT

 

The type approval documents show that both the R12 and R12 nineT share twin exhaust system and both bikes have similar kerb weights, with the R12 nineT weighing 221 kg, while the R12 has a kerb weight of 229 kg. Full details of both the BMW R 12 nineT and the BMW R12 have not been officially announced yet, and we expect BMW Motorrad to make an announcement soon.

# BMW R12 nineT# BMW R12# BMW R12 nineT specifications

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
7.4
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
67,685 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda City
7.2
0
10
2014 Honda City
19,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
₹ 13,998/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
2017 Mahindra XUV500
46,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.1
0
10
2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift
29,659 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 5.25 L
₹ 11,758/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
8.0
0
10
2016 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
38,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 12.50 L
₹ 27,996/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Honda Jazz
7.7
0
10
2016 Honda Jazz
51,700 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 5.25 L
₹ 11,758/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2018 Ford EcoSport
34,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 7.95 L
₹ 17,805/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki XL6
8.8
0
10
2021 Maruti Suzuki XL6
16,500 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 12.75 L
₹ 26,963/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Volkswagen Virtus
9.0
0
10
2022 Volkswagen Virtus
9,700 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
13,504 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
₹ 60,284/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Popular BMW Models

BMW G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS

₹ 2.9 Lakh

BMW S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR

₹ 20.3 - 24.55 Lakh

BMW G 310 R
BMW G 310 R

₹ 2.85 Lakh

BMW 850 GS
BMW 850 GS

₹ 12.5 - 13.25 Lakh

BMW R 1250 GS
BMW R 1250 GS

₹ 20.55 Lakh

BMW G 310 RR
BMW G 310 RR

₹ 2.85 - 2.99 Lakh

BMW S 1000 XR
BMW S 1000 XR

₹ 21.3 Lakh

BMW R nine T
BMW R nine T

₹ 19 - 24 Lakh

BMW R 18
BMW R 18

₹ 19.9 - 24 Lakh

BMW F900R
BMW F900R

₹ 10.8 Lakh

BMW R 1250 RT
BMW R 1250 RT

₹ 23.95 Lakh

BMW C 400 GT
BMW C 400 GT

₹ 9.95 - 10.15 Lakh

BMW F900XR
BMW F900XR

₹ 12.3 Lakh

BMW K 1600 B
BMW K 1600 B

₹ 29.9 Lakh

BMW S 1000 R
BMW S 1000 R

₹ 17.9 - 22.5 Lakh

BMW K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL

₹ 32 Lakh

BMW M 1000 RR
BMW M 1000 RR

₹ 49 - 55 Lakh

BMW R nineT Scrambler
BMW R nineT Scrambler

₹ 16.75 Lakh

BMW R 1250 R
BMW R 1250 R

₹ 16.25 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

2024 Bentley Bentagya Gets Enhanced Features And New ‘A’ Trim
2024 Bentley Bentagya Gets Enhanced Features And New ‘A’ Trim
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-2890 second ago

For 2024, the Bentagya gets some significant additions to the features and options list as well as a new ‘A’ variant

New Jawa 42 Dual Tone, Updated Yezdi Roadster Launched In India
New Jawa 42 Dual Tone, Updated Yezdi Roadster Launched In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-550 second ago

Both motorcycles receive notable styling changes and will be sold alongside the existing Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster.

BMW R12, BMW R12 nineT Specifications Revealed
BMW R12, BMW R12 nineT Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 minutes ago

The BMW R nineT has been renamed as BMW R12 nineT, and the second model, the BMW R12, is expected to be a cruiser-styled variant.

Nissan Announces Transition to 100 Per Cent EV Line-up In Europe By 2030
Nissan Announces Transition to 100 Per Cent EV Line-up In Europe By 2030
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Nissan has announced that their product lineup in Europe will only consist of electric vehicles by 2030, the company has made this decision after observing the sale figures for EVs in Europe has increased from 5 per cent to 44 per cent over the past five years (2018 to 2022).

All-Electric BMW iX1 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 66.90 Lakh
All-Electric BMW iX1 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 66.90 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The iX1 is available solely in xDrive30 spec and has a range of up to 440 km on a single charge.

Royal Enfield Scram 650 Spotted On Test; Reveals New Details
Royal Enfield Scram 650 Spotted On Test; Reveals New Details
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Near production-ready 650 cc Royal Enfield scrambler spotted on test which sports an instrument console similar to the one expected on the upcoming Himalayan 450.

MotoGP's 2024 Provisional Calendar Revealed; Indian GP To Make A Return
MotoGP's 2024 Provisional Calendar Revealed; Indian GP To Make A Return
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The return of the Indian Grand Prix promises to be a highlight of the MotoGP season and is scheduled to take place on September 22nd, 2024

Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spied Testing Again with Pillion Seat
Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spied Testing Again with Pillion Seat
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The new Bobber 350 will share much of its design and cycle parts with the Classic 350

De Vries Returns To Formula E With Mahindra Racing
De Vries Returns To Formula E With Mahindra Racing
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

After an unsuccessful stint in Formula 1, Dutch driver Nyck De Vries will return to the grounds where he became World Champion only a few years ago.

Maserati MSG Racing Signs Jehan Daruvala For 2024 Formula E Season
Maserati MSG Racing Signs Jehan Daruvala For 2024 Formula E Season
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Despite being a test and reserve driver for Mahindra Racing last year, the Indian racing sensation will make his full race debut for the iconic Italian marque next year.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • BMW R12, BMW R12 nineT Specifications Revealed
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved