BMW R12, BMW R12 nineT Specifications Revealed

BMW Motorrad’s R nineT has been renamed as BMW R12 nineT. The bike was teased earlier this year and BMW had not revealed many technical details. Now, type-approval documents from Europe reveal quite a few details, and a second variant, simply called R12, has also been type approved. The documents reveal a few details about the bikes’ dimensions, performance and weights, and the R12 nineT will not be more powerful than the R nineT it replaces, but the R12 is slightly lower on performance.

Also Read: 2024 BMW R 1300 GS Revealed In Leaked Images

The twin pod instrument console employs two small digital screens as well, and is a nod to the neo-retro design language of the R12 nineT.

So far, images of only the BMW R12 nineT have been released by BMW, and it doesn’t deviate too much from the neo-retro roadster design of the R nineT it replaces. The basic concept is the same, combining modern suspension and brakes with a traditional BMW air-cooled boxer-twin engine. In terms of specifications, the R12 nineT’s 1,170 cc, air-cooled boxer twin makes 103 bhp at 7,000 rpm from its full power version while peak torque is 115 Nm at 6,500 rpm, which peaks 500 rpm higher than the current-generation R nineT.

Also Read: New BMW R 1300 GS Unveil Date Announced

The full-power version of the R12 nineT will make 103 bhp and 115 Nm from the 1,170 cc, air-cooled, boxer-twin.

A detuned version of the R12 nineT with 93 bhp has also been type-approved for European markets, along with an A2 licence 46 bhp version. The standard R12 version, which we don’t have an image of, and which is likely to be the cruiser version, something like what the BMW R 18 looks like, has only been type-approved for 93 bhp and 46 bhp versions, and won’t likely come with the 103 bhp full-power version. The 93 bhp version peaks at 6,500 rpm and peak torque of 110 Nm is rated at 6,000 rpm. The A2 limited 46 bhp is rated at 5,250 rpm with just 98 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm.

Also Read: BMW R nineT 100 Years, R 18 100 Years Launched In India

The BMW R12 nineT will replace the current BMW R nineT

The type approval documents show that both the R12 and R12 nineT share twin exhaust system and both bikes have similar kerb weights, with the R12 nineT weighing 221 kg, while the R12 has a kerb weight of 229 kg. Full details of both the BMW R 12 nineT and the BMW R12 have not been officially announced yet, and we expect BMW Motorrad to make an announcement soon.