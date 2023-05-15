2024 1200cc R 12 nineT Roadster teased by BMW Motorrad

BMW Motorrad's R nineT motorcycle has always been a standout success for the brand since it was first introduced. With the company celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023, they have announced the 2024 R 12 nineT. It’s a fresh take on the R nineT that was originally introduced nearly a decade ago. Contrary to earlier speculation, the new model is not a cruiser but rather a fresh take on the classic roadster in BMW's Heritage lineup.

BMW Motorrad has tweaked the design of R 12 nineT for 2023

The R 12 nineT is scheduled for introduction in the second half of 2023 as part of the celebration of "100 Years of BMW Motorrad." While BMW has released only a few details about the new model, it appears to combine the distinct character of the boxer engine with a classic design language.

Specific details of the motorcycle are yet to be disclosed

The power plant represents the latest generation of BMW motorcycles with a redesigned intake and a new exhaust system, however, specific details remain undisclosed. It seems unlikely that the engine's displacement has been increased despite the "12" in the name, as BMW explains that the number signifies the model's engine capacity, following the naming convention seen in other BMW motorcycles like the R 1250 GS. Some cosmetic changes are evident, including a redesigned front fender, LED headlamp, and refined instrument gauges that maintain a retro aesthetic. The R nineT's modular concept remains a key feature, with a one-piece tubular space frame and removable bolted-on rear subframe. Additionally, the new model boasts an integrated LED taillight unit in the seat, providing a bobbed appearance that offers customization opportunities.

Edgar Heinrich, BMW Motorrad's Head of Design, discussed some of the new design elements on the R 12 nineT, highlighting the purist design language characterised by a clear tank/seat/rear line reminiscent of traditional BMW models such as the /5 series and the iconic R 90 S from the 1970s. The frame triangle area is adorned with side covers, adding to the authentic Roadster look inspired by the brand's motorcycles of the 1970s.

Technical details are yet to be fully disclosed, but it is expected that the R 12 nineT will feature an up-spec inverted fork at the front, BMW's paralever system with shaft drive at the rear, and radial-mounted Brembo four-piston Monoblock callipers with twin discs upfront. The inclusion of ABS or ABS Pro, ride modes, and other electronic aids are also anticipated. Notably, the model showcases a left-side exhaust system with a double muffler and conical end pieces, suggesting further enhancements.

The R 12 nineT will be introduced as a 2024 model, and the brand has stated that a wide range of accessories and customisation options will be available. Enthusiasts and fans of the R nineT series can expect an exciting addition to BMW's lineup that pays homage to the company's rich heritage and celebrates a century of motorcycling excellence.