BMW Unveils R 1250 GS Ultimate Edition with Additional Equipment

BMW Motorrad has recently unveiled the Ultimate Edition of its iconic adventure tourer, the R 1250 GS. The Ultimate Edition is a limited edition model that comes packed with additional equipment, making it even more capable and versatile than before.



The BMW R 1250 GS has always been a top-of-the-line adventure tourer, appreciated by riders around the world for its excellent performance and versatility. The R 1250 GS Ultimate Edition takes things up a notch, featuring a host of advanced features and equipment that will take your riding experience to the next level. One of the standout features of the R 1250 GS Ultimate Edition is its stunning black and yellow color scheme, which gives it a bold and aggressive look that's sure to grab the eyes of passersby.

The advanced suspension system, Dynamic ESA (Electronic Suspension Adjustment) system automatically adjusts the damping based on road conditions and riding style, providing a smoother and more comfortable ride in any situation. The Ultimate Edition also comes equipped with the BMW ShiftCam technology, which delivers enhanced power and torque across the entire rev range.

The R 1250 GS Ultimate Edition comes with a range of features, including a TFT color display, LED headlights, BMW's Keyless Ride system, and a GPS mount. Moreover, the touring package, which includes heated grips, luggage mounts, and a center stand, makes it a perfect fit for extended trips. To further enhance the bike's performance and versatility, BMW is also offering engine protection bars, auxiliary lights, and a range of luggage options, allowing you to customize the bike to suit your individual needs and preferences.



In terms of performance, the R 1250 GS Ultimate Edition is powered by a liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder, 1254cc engine that delivers an impressive 136 horsepower and 143 Nm of torque. The bike also comes equipped with BMW's latest generation ABS and traction control systems, ensuring optimal safety and performance in any situation.



