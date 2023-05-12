  • Home
  • News
  • BMW Set To Unveil Its All-Electric i5 on May 24th

BMW Set To Unveil Its All-Electric i5 on May 24th

The teaser video showcases a few distinctive features such as the illuminated kidney grilles and sleek headlamps
authorBy carandbike Team
2 mins read
12-May-23 06:46 PM IST
BMW i5 (1).jpg
Highlights
  • The upcoming BMW i5 gets illuminated kidney Grille
  • Global debut of the all-new i5 is on May 24th
  • Will be revealed along with ICE version of the 5 series

BMW has launched a partial teaser image of the front end of the i5, set to unveil on the 24th of May. The brand has revealed distinctive features, such as the illuminated surrounds on the kidney grille, similar to the one on the i7. Furthermore, the teaser also showcases the sleek headlight design that boasts vertical LED daylight running lamps. However, further details of the exterior elements of the eighth generation of the 5 Series are not showcased. 

 

Also Read: BMW X3 M40i Launched In India; Priced At Rs 86.50 Lakh

 

 

The teaser also hits at a similar dashboard layout to the flagship 7 Series. The highlight is a large, free-standing touchscreen equipped with BMW's cutting-edge iDrive 8.5 operating system. Positioned prominently, the touch screen appears to control temperature settings for the air conditioning, while additional controls are housed beneath it in a separate panel. Ambient lighting elements stretch across the dashboard and extend onto the doors like in the all-new 7 Series. 

 

Also Read: BMW Introduces Bundesliga Pilot Application To The BMW Theatre Screen

 

 

BMW earlier demonstrated that the new 5 Series will be offered with enhanced driver assist capabilities. Notably, the "highway assistant" system enables the vehicle to assume control and steering inputs at speeds up to 130 km/h, providing a seamless driving experience. Additionally, lane change assist will be activated using eye movement, and with a simple glance at the exterior mirror, the car will initiate the lane change process, including steering and speed adjustments.

 

Also Read: 2024 BMW 4 Series Facelift Prototype Spied Testing

 

 

The 5 Series is always known for its driver-centric suspension setup, making it quite a joy to drive. However, with the eight-generation of the 5 Series, the brand has heavily reworked the sedan's suspension and given it adaptive suspension.

 

Also Read: BMW Introduces Digital Key Plus For Android Smartphones

 

 

Production of the new 5 Series is scheduled to commence in the coming months at BMW Group's renowned Dingolfing plant in Bavaria, Germany. BMW aims to launch the updated sedan globally by October 2023. Consequently, enthusiasts in India can expect the arrival of the new 5 Series as early as mid-2024, following its debut in international markets. In the Indian market, BMW currently offers the 5 Series in two trims, the 520d M Sport and 530i M Sport, priced between Rs 65.90 lakh and Rs 68.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Written by: - Ronit Agarwal

Related Articles
BMW Introduces Bundesliga Pilot Application To The BMW Theatre Screen
BMW Introduces Bundesliga Pilot Application To The BMW Theatre Screen
11 days ago
BMW Introduces Digital Key Plus For Android Smartphones
BMW Introduces Digital Key Plus For Android Smartphones
17 days ago
BMW Announces The Launch Of The i7 M70 xDrive
BMW Announces The Launch Of The i7 M70 xDrive
23 days ago
BMW India To Launch 22 New And Facelifted Vehicles In 2023
BMW India To Launch 22 New And Facelifted Vehicles In 2023
1 month ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta 2.4 VX MT 7-Seater BS IV for sale

2017 Toyota Innova Crysta

wishlist
  • 50,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
16.25 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mahindra XUV500 W10 FWD for sale

2015 Mahindra XUV500

wishlist
  • 52,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
9.25 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
BMW 5 Series
Starts at ₹ 65.4 Lakh
0
8.0
10
c&b expert Rating

BMW Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now