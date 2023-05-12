BMW Set To Unveil Its All-Electric i5 on May 24th

BMW has launched a partial teaser image of the front end of the i5, set to unveil on the 24th of May. The brand has revealed distinctive features, such as the illuminated surrounds on the kidney grille, similar to the one on the i7. Furthermore, the teaser also showcases the sleek headlight design that boasts vertical LED daylight running lamps. However, further details of the exterior elements of the eighth generation of the 5 Series are not showcased.

The teaser also hits at a similar dashboard layout to the flagship 7 Series. The highlight is a large, free-standing touchscreen equipped with BMW's cutting-edge iDrive 8.5 operating system. Positioned prominently, the touch screen appears to control temperature settings for the air conditioning, while additional controls are housed beneath it in a separate panel. Ambient lighting elements stretch across the dashboard and extend onto the doors like in the all-new 7 Series.

BMW earlier demonstrated that the new 5 Series will be offered with enhanced driver assist capabilities. Notably, the "highway assistant" system enables the vehicle to assume control and steering inputs at speeds up to 130 km/h, providing a seamless driving experience. Additionally, lane change assist will be activated using eye movement, and with a simple glance at the exterior mirror, the car will initiate the lane change process, including steering and speed adjustments.

The 5 Series is always known for its driver-centric suspension setup, making it quite a joy to drive. However, with the eight-generation of the 5 Series, the brand has heavily reworked the sedan's suspension and given it adaptive suspension.

Production of the new 5 Series is scheduled to commence in the coming months at BMW Group's renowned Dingolfing plant in Bavaria, Germany. BMW aims to launch the updated sedan globally by October 2023. Consequently, enthusiasts in India can expect the arrival of the new 5 Series as early as mid-2024, following its debut in international markets. In the Indian market, BMW currently offers the 5 Series in two trims, the 520d M Sport and 530i M Sport, priced between Rs 65.90 lakh and Rs 68.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Written by: - Ronit Agarwal