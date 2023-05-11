BMW X3 M40i Launched In India; Priced At Rs 86.50 Lakh

BMW has launched the X3 M40i in India, with the model priced at Rs 86.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The performance-focused derivative of the X3 SUV, the M40i is being brought to India as a CBU import and costs about Rs 16.6 lakh more than the standard X3 M Sport. The additional outlay brings with it a host of cosmetic and mechanical upgrades, including BMW’s 3.0-litre in-line six turbo-petrol engine.

Darkened finish to the grille and headlamps only available on the M40i

Starting with the cosmetics, the M40i gets some M-specific design details such as the blacked-out M grille, darkened finish to the headlamp reflectors, 20-inch M alloy wheels, and sport brakes with red-hued callipers. The M40i also gets sportier bumpers and multiple darkened elements to help it stand out.

Moving to the cabin, the M40i features sportier carbon fibre trim inserts along with BMW M seatbelts. The feature list is nearly identical to the standard M Sport variant and includes a panoramic glass roof, electric-adjust front seats, driver seat memory, dual 12.3-inch displays for the touchscreen and digital driver display, Harman Kardon sound system, 360-degree cameras and more.

M40i gets a sportier rear bumper and a dark chrome finish for the exhaust.

The most notable changes are the ones under the skin. While the standard X3 is only available with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, the M40i ups the ante with a 355 bhp and 500 Nm turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six petrol engine. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 8-speed automatic gearbox and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system. The X3 M40i also gains adaptive M suspension and a M sport differential to help put the power down.

BMW claims a 0-100 kmph time of just 4.9 seconds for the X3 M40i, with the SUV capable of reaching a top speed of 250 kmph. The M40i also gets revised drive modes with the performance SUV gaining a new Sport+ mode.

BMW says that the X3 M40i will only be available in limited numbers and can only be booked via the BMW Online Shop.