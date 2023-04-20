  • Home
  • BMW X3 M40i xDrive Bookings Open In India

BMW’s mid-range premium SUV opens its bookings for a deposit of Rs. 5 Lakhs.
authorBy carandbike Team
20-Apr-23 12:44 PM IST
  • Sporty version of the universally popular X3.
  • Comes with a 360 BHP turbo-petrol engine, all-wheel drive and upgraded suspension, brakes and differential.
  • Supposed to rival cars like the Porsche Macan S.

The Indian division of the German luxury automaker, BMW, has flung open the doors to pre-bookings for the much-awaited BMW X3 M40i xDrive, marking the arrival of a new era in premium SUVs. From 19th April 2023, patrons can claim their spot on the waiting list for a limited number of these road warriors, exclusively on the BMW Online Shop, with a nominal deposit of Rs 5,00,000.

 Bred by BMW's prestigious M division, the vehicle's design embodies an amalgamation of the sporty and the modern, with an elevated level of performance fit for the M badge. 

Nestled behind the front axle of the X3 M40i lies a robust 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that ignites a fiery 360hp – just shy of the M340i's brawny output – and a muscular 500Nm of torque. All that grunt is channelled to all four wheels via the 8-speed automatic gearbox, capable of propelling the X3 M40i from 0 to 100kph in a staggering 4.9 seconds (claimed), which is a mere half a second slower than its M340i counterpart. As per the regulations, the top speed is locked at 250 kph (good luck hitting that in India). Like the M340i sedan, the X3 M40i is also equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid system that offers increased fuel efficiency.

 

Also Read: BMW XM Label Red Debuts With 737 Bhp; Only 500 Units Will Be Made

 

The power train will work in tandem with the Adaptive M Suspension, M Sport differential, M Sport brakes, and the BMW xDrive all-wheel drive, to make for an engaging driving experience. Additionally, customers have the option to customise their cars with special M alloys. Jeez, that’s a lot of Ms.

The X3 M40i boasts a slew of impressive features, including wireless charging capability, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, triple-zone climate control, and ambient lighting. Additionally, this model is equipped with a premium Harmon Kardon sound system and a convenient heads-up display.


Also Read: BMW India To Launch 22 New And Facelifted Vehicles In 2023

 

This latest offering, the BMW X3 M40i xDrive, is poised to build on the triumph of the M-powered BMW M340i sedan and the ever-increasing popularity of exclusive M Editions in India, cementing BMW's position as a true powerhouse in the luxury SUV segment. The car is set to launch in May 2023 and is expected to make waves in the Indian market.

