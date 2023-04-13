BMW XM Label Red Debuts With 737 Bhp; Only 500 Units Will Be Made

There’s a new flagship in BMW’s SUV portfolio – it’s named the BMW XM Label Red, a limited edition offering, with only 500 units set to be built. Unveiled ahead of the 2023 Shanghai Motor Show, the BMW XM Label Red aims to grab attention with its illuminated kidney grille and red decals. As standard, the XM Label Red comes with 23-inch wheels, but what really sets it apart is its upgraded engine.

The XM’s V8 and electric motor have a combined peak output of 737 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque, which is higher than the standard XM’s powertrain. The 19.2kWh battery of the plug-in hybrid XM can be fully charged in under 3.5 hours. The Label Red is also fitted with adaptive dampers, active anti-roll bars, and M compound brakes.

Red inserts and stitching continue the ‘Label Red’ theme on the inside.

On the inside, the Label Red features red surrounds for the AC vents and red stitching. The infotainment system boasts of two screens, one measuring 12.3 inches and the other 14.9 inches, while a head-up display is standard. And, music lovers are in for a treat – the BMW XM Label Red offers a 1,475-watt B&W sound system.

Competing against other super-SUVs such as the Lamborghini Urus Performante and the Aston Martin DBX 707, the BMW XM Label Red faces some stiff competition. Although the price of the BMW XM Label Red has not been announced yet, it will almost certainly cost far more than the standard XM, which is priced at Rs 2.6 crore (ex-showroom).