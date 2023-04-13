  • Home
BMW XM Label Red Debuts With 737 Bhp; Only 500 Units Will Be Made

BMW’s five-seat plug-in hybrid SUV receives a more potent powertrain and red interior and exterior accents.
13-Apr-23 06:01 PM IST
  • Limited-edition XM Label Red has peak power output of 737 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque.
  • Fitted with active anti-roll bars, adaptive dampers and M compound brakes.
  • Only 500 units of the XM Label Red will be produced.

There’s a new flagship in BMW’s SUV portfolio – it’s named the BMW XM Label Red, a limited edition offering, with only 500 units set to be built. Unveiled ahead of the 2023 Shanghai Motor Show, the BMW XM Label Red aims to grab attention with its illuminated kidney grille and red decals. As standard, the XM Label Red comes with 23-inch wheels, but what really sets it apart is its upgraded engine.

 

Also Read: BMW India To Launch 22 New And Facelifted Vehicles In 2023

 

The XM’s V8 and electric motor have a combined peak output of 737 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque, which is higher than the standard XM’s powertrain. The 19.2kWh battery of the plug-in hybrid XM can be fully charged in under 3.5 hours. The Label Red is also fitted with adaptive dampers, active anti-roll bars, and M compound brakes.

 

Red inserts and stitching continue the ‘Label Red’ theme on the inside.

 

Also Read: 2024 BMW 4 Series Facelift Prototype Spied Testing

 

On the inside, the Label Red features red surrounds for the AC vents and red stitching. The infotainment system boasts of two screens, one measuring 12.3 inches and the other 14.9 inches, while a head-up display is standard. And, music lovers are in for a treat – the BMW XM Label Red offers a 1,475-watt B&W sound system.

 

Competing against other super-SUVs such as the Lamborghini Urus Performante and the Aston Martin DBX 707, the BMW XM Label Red faces some stiff competition. Although the price of the BMW XM Label Red has not been announced yet, it will almost certainly cost far more than the standard XM, which is priced at Rs 2.6 crore (ex-showroom).

BMW XM
Starts at ₹ 2.6 Crore
