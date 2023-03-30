2024 BMW 4 Series Facelift Prototype Spied Testing

A few weeks ago, BMW revealed the updated 4 Series. However, the current second-generation model was launched in 2020 and is now due for a facelift. The latest spy shots of the 2024 BMW 4 Series Coupe have been sighted and there are significant changes in the design, giving us a preview of what to expect from the upcoming car.

An unofficial rendering, giving us an early look at the model's upcoming LCI aka Life Cycle Impulse. As usual, the regular trim level equipped with the M Sport Package is seen in the spy shots, the powerful M440i is hiding a new front fascia under camouflage to differentiate it from the lower variant.

The redesigned headlights with sharper-looking daytime running lights that resemble a boomerang were seen already on the 2024 X5 and X6. The aggressive front bumper styling seen here indicates that it is a powerful version of the regular 4 Series.

The taillights were peeking just about enough for us to notice that they are going to be similar ot the new BMW 3 Series. The purported M440i prototypes were sporting matte paint. This could be from the Individual catalogue which is called the Frozen Portimao Blue with matching brake callipers.

The 2024 BMW 4 Series Coupe interior is expected to feature the latest iDrive 8 infotainment system with dual screens enclosed in a curved piece that now is becoming standard across the BMW range. The prototype screens will be similar to what was showcased recently in the updates. The physical buttons will be kept to a minimum, with most functions integrated into the big display itself.

March 2024 is when the product has been fixed says reports. The official premiere is likely to take place by late 2023 or early 2024. The hotter M4 is also undergoing a Life Cycle Impulse change, and it's expected that the 4 Series Convertible and Gran Coupe will benefit from the same tweaks on the inside at least. Exterior changes and paint schemes will be different making the BMW M4 even more loaded with technology and remain fun to drive. The BMW M4 will be powered by the same 6-cylinder motor making colossal horsepower and torque numbers mated to a 7-DCT gearbox. There will be a Competition variant of the same. The variant will be revised to be enhanced to deliver more in the areas of suspension and engine. The numbers now match the outgoing M5 making the M4 seriously fun to drive in a small package.

The regular 4 Series will also get 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines with higher outputs to deliver the premium experience people look forward to over the 3 Series. There could be just 6-cylinder options as well or else, we could expect alteast one 6-cylinder engine and one 2.0l four-cylinder motor put into it. International markets will get every possible option when it comes to engines. India's launch of the 4 Series seems ideal as BMW India has made space for the 4 Series. This will help the brand reach its newly founded higher sales targets in India.

Image source