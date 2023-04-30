BMW Introduces Bundesliga Pilot Application To The BMW Theatre Screen

Earlier this year, BMW partnered with DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga to bring the Bundesliga action into its cars. BMW also became the first car manufacturer to do so and has since made select content and live games available to BMW 7 Series customers in Germany, Austria, & Switzerland. However, the same was available only via the curved infotainment screen of the 7 Series and could only be used when the sedan was parked.

Passengers can watch the game even when the BMW 7 Series is in motion

Now, BMW has also introduced the Bundesliga Pilot Application to the theatre screen of the 7 Series. The 31.3-inch display - which is already equipped with Amazon Fire TV - will telecast all the live content from Bundesliga straight to the back-row passengers of the luxury sedan. Furthermore, the application will also be rolled out to other countries in Europe, America, and Asia in the near future.

The BMW 7 Series features a 31.3-inch massive screen for the rear seat passengers

The application will make use of the built-in 5G connectivity of the 7 Series to allow the best possible streaming speeds. Also the theatre screen application will also be available to use when the car is in motion - since it's not visible to the driver - enabling an even better rear seat experience. Now, that is an excellent way to kick back and watch a game of football after a long day at work, right?