BMW Introduces Digital Key Plus For Android Smartphones

BMW introduced the smartphone as a digital vehicle key in 2018 and since then the company has been pressing ahead with the development and popularisation of its BMW Digital Key feature. The feature was made available to iPhone users in January 2021, and BMW has now added the same feature to Samsung & Google Android phones as well. The BMW Digital Key Plus is a convenient and secure way to unlock and start your car without taking your smartphone out of your bag or pocket, similar to a physical key that supports keyless entry & start.

The new, additional features enabled by the BMW Digital Key Plus are based on Ultra-Wideband technology. This is a short-range, high-bandwidth digital radio technology that is characterised by an exceptionally precise localization with the greatest possible security. UWB's precision also ensures that relay attacks, where the radio signal is jammed or intercepted, are not possible.



With the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC), BMW has been working closely with Google as well as Apple to develop the corresponding specification with partners and established it as a global standard for the automotive industry. This has also enabled secure, cross-platform sharing of Digital Key between iPhone and compatible Android devices via email, SMS or any other messaging service. Until now, the feature was restricted to only iPhone & Apple watch users, but it will now be added to Select Samsung & Google devices - running Android 13.1 or later - which include Samsung Galaxy S23+, S23 Ultra, S22+, S22 Ultra, S21+, S21 Ultra, Z Fold4, Z Fold3, Note20 Ultra, and Google Pixel 7 Pro & Pixel 6 Pro.



