New Cars and Bikes in India
search

BMW Announces BMW Digital Key Plus With Ultra-Wideband Technology

The BMW Digital Key Plus feature will be first launched with the all-electric BMW iX for iPhone.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
BMW Announces BMW Digital Key Plus With Ultra-Wideband Technology expand View Photos
Tech News

BMW introduced the smartphone as a digital vehicle key in 2018 and since then the company has been pressing ahead with the development and popularisation of its BMW Digital Key feature, which is available to iPhone users today. In line with this goal, the premium car manufacturer will introduce the BMW Digital Key Plus, a convenient and secure way to unlock and start your car without taking your iPhone out of your bag or pocket. This latest incarnation of the service is based on Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology, the technology found on the U1 chip of iPhone. The BMW Digital Key Plus feature will be first launched with the all-electric BMW iX for iPhone.

q4dd03l4

The BMW iX is the first car that will come with the Digital Key Plus feature 

The new, additional features enabled by the BMW Digital Key Plus are based on Ultra-Wideband technology. This is a short-range, high-bandwidth digital radio technology that is characterized by an exceptionally precise localization with the greatest possible security. UWB's precision also ensures that relay attacks, where the radio signal is jammed or intercepted, are not possible.

0 Comments

Apple and BMW have been working closely with the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) to establish the Digital Key specification 3.0 for UWB, providing a global standard for the automotive industry.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on BMW Cars

  • Bmw Z4 Side View
    Bmw Z4 Side View
  • Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Topview
    Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Topview
  • Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Rearview
    Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Rearview
  • Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Front View
    Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Front View
  • Bmw X7
    Bmw X7
  • Bmw X7 Rearview
    Bmw X7 Rearview
  • Bmw 7 Series Front View
    Bmw 7 Series Front View
  • Bmw 7 Series Inside View
    Bmw 7 Series Inside View
  • Bmw 7 Series Lights
    Bmw 7 Series Lights
  • Bmw 1 Series Side View
    Bmw 1 Series Side View
  • Bmw 1 Series Front
    Bmw 1 Series Front
  • Bmw 1 Series Rear
    Bmw 1 Series Rear
  • Bmw
    Bmw
  • Bmw X5 Backview
    Bmw X5 Backview
  • Bmw X5 Dicky Space
    Bmw X5 Dicky Space
  • Bmw I8 Front 3 4th View
    Bmw I8 Front 3 4th View
  • Bmw I8 Front Profile
    Bmw I8 Front Profile
  • Bmw I8 Rear 3 4th View
    Bmw I8 Rear 3 4th View
  • Bmw 3 Series Gt Tail Light
    Bmw 3 Series Gt Tail Light
  • Bmw 3 Series Gt Side Mirror
    Bmw 3 Series Gt Side Mirror
  • Bmw 3 Series Gt Sun Roof Top
    Bmw 3 Series Gt Sun Roof Top
  • Bmw X4
    Bmw X4
  • Bmw X4 Exterier
    Bmw X4 Exterier
  • Bmw X4 Front View
    Bmw X4 Front View
  • Bmwm4 Front
    Bmwm4 Front
  • Bmwm4 Back Side
    Bmwm4 Back Side
  • Bmwm4 Rear
    Bmwm4 Rear
Gib 300x600
x
India's First Air Taxi Service Launched In Chandigarh 
India's First Air Taxi Service Launched In Chandigarh 
2021 Skoda Superb With New Features Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 31.99 Lakh
2021 Skoda Superb With New Features Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 31.99 Lakh
Tesla Solar Power Inverter Launched 
Tesla Solar Power Inverter Launched 
Honda's Kevin Benavides Wins 2021 Dakar Rally
Honda's Kevin Benavides Wins 2021 Dakar Rally
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities