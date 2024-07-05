BMW R12 nineT And R12 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 19.90 Lakh

BMW Motorrad has launched the 2024 R12 and R12 nineT motorcycles in India, priced at Rs 19.90 lakh and Rs 20.90 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Unveiled in 2023, the R12 is a cruiser, while the nineT is a roadster, but both motorcycles share the same boxer engine (albeit in a different state of tune). They both take the completely built unit (CBU) route into India and deliveries are scheduled to begin in September 2024.

Powering the pair is an 1,170cc, twin-cylinder boxer engine which produces 108 bhp and 115 Nm in the R12 nineT and 94 bhp and 110 Nm in the R12. Both get the same six-speed transmission paired with the rear wheels being driveshaft driven. There are different drive modes on offer as well, where the nineT gets Rain, Road and Dynamic, while the R12 has Roll and Rock riding modes. Even the tubular bridge spaceframe is shared between the two motorcycles and this visible frame – BMW claims – reduces the need for additional fastening, thus reducing weight. The rear frame is bolted onto the main frame.

While the R12 nineT is available in Blackstorm, 719 Aluminium Night Black and San Remo Green paint scheme, the R12 can be had in Blackstorm, 719 Avus Silver and Aventurine Red colour options. Being a cruiser, the R12 takes inspiration from the flagship R18 and has a raked front end, 19-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels along with a single seater.

Meanwhile, the nineT has a boxier aluminium tank with retro styling and 17-inch spoke wheels, the front one suspended by a 45 mm USD fork. While both the motorcycles carry single-sided, dual-end exhaust tips, the one on the nineT is chrome finished while the other has a brushed finish.

Both come standard with BMW’s new ABS Pro as standard, along with dynamic traction control (DTC), engine drag torque, and TPMS. Even the Headlight Pro and Keyless Ride are offered as standard fitment in both the R12 models. As you’d expect from a premium cruiser and roadster, both are available in India with official accessories and optional packages. BMW is also offering three years/unlimited kilometres of standard warranty which can be extended optionally.