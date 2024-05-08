BMW Motorrad Goes Clutchless, Introduces Automated Shift Assistant

BMW Motorrad as a brand that's committed to constantly revolutionising the technology on its motorcycles and is known for introducing new tech, has now worked on changing the traditional method of shifting gears with its latest Automated Shift Assistant (ASA). The new feature offers riders the convenience of both manual and fully automatic transmissions. This is a similar system as seen previously in models such as the Honda Africa Twin DCT, eliminating the need for manual clutch operation.

Also Read: Customised BMW G 310 R Revealed With M 1000 R-Inspired Livery

The Automated Shift Assistant gets a practical design featuring two electromechanical actuators that automate both the clutch and gearshift functions of the six-speed transmission. This marks a significant departure from conventional shift assistants, eradicating the need for manual operation of the clutch lever. Tasks such as starting, stopping, and manoeuvring would become effortless with the implementation of this technology, according to the brand. The actuators precisely regulate clutch slip, engage the clutch during gear changes, and disengage it during stops.

A gearshift lever sensor transmits the rider's shift commands to the control unit, which is actuated by the conventional foot-operated gearshift lever. Additional sensors monitor the transmission input shaft's revolutions and clutch position, sending this data to the Transmission Control Unit (TCU). The TCU, closely integrated with the engine control unit, manages clutch operation, shift actuation, and status.

Also Read: BMW R 1300 GS Climbs The World's Highest Active Volcano In Chile

This system offers two distinct modes of operation: D and M. In D mode, the system autonomously controls gear changes, akin to an auto mode. Conversely, in M mode, riders retain control over gear shifts using a conventional foot-operated gear lever. Moreover, if the bike is in M mode and the risk of stalling emerges, the system automatically downshifts to prevent such occurrences.

The brand has not specified the models that will be incorporating the ASA function; the mention of a boxer engine means that the ASA system will be available on BMW's R line of adventure bikes, retro roadsters, and cruisers. The timeline for the introduction of this in India remains uncertain for now.