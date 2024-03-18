Login
Customised BMW G 310 R Revealed With M 1000 R-Inspired Livery

A BMW Motorrad dealership in Mumbai is offering a custom livery for the G 310 R that visually links it to the company's most potent naked motorcycle.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Custom livery for G 310 R on offer at Mumbai dealership.
  • Adds Rs 30,000 to the price of the bike.
  • Option open to new and existing G 310 R owners.

Buyers of the BMW G 310 R who hope to some day own a BMW M motorcycle can now get a taste of the ‘M’ life right away. A BMW Motorrad dealership in Mumbai has unveiled a custom livery for the company's most affordable naked motorcycle that is inspired by the one seen on the BMW M 1000 R. This livery is currently tailored for the black colour scheme on the G 310 R but can be personalised for other paint options on request, as per the dealership. It's important to note this is a dealer-level customisation and not a factory paint option offered by BMW Motorrad India.

 

 

For this option, the showroom charges a premium of Rs 30,000 over the price of the motorcycle, which is Rs 2.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This option is available for both new as well as existing G 310 R owners. It's worth mentioning that this modification is purely cosmetic, one that brings it visually closer to the M 1000 R hyper-naked street motorcycle launched in India in October 2023.

 

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Announces Track Training Programme In India

 

 

Apart from the cosmetic changes, the G 310 R continues to be powered by the same 313cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that produces 34 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

 

In other news from the brand, BMW Motorrad has unveiled its latest initiative in India by introducing a track training programme. Scheduled to be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the programme spans two days in two sessions: March 23-24 and April 20-21.

