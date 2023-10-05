BMW M 1000 R Launched In India; Priced At Rs 33 Lakh
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
05-Oct-23 02:37 PM IST
Highlights
- Available in two variants - the standard variant, and Competition.
- Deliveries to begin in January 2024.
- Reaches a top speed of 280 kmph and can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds.
BMW Motorrad has launched its hyper naked street motorcycle, the M 1000 R, in the Indian market. Available as a completely built-up unit (CBU), the motorcycle will be available in two variants -- the standard variant, priced at Rs 33 lakh, and the Competition variant, priced at Rs 38 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India). The Competition variant gets some cosmetic upgrades over the former such as a special Blackstorm Metallic colour scheme, M Carbon wheels along with other M Carbon parts. The brand will begin deliveries of the motorcycle in January 2024.
Also Read: BMW M 1000 R Revealed; Second ‘M-Spec’ Motorcycle After The M 1000 RR
The Competition variant gets some cosmetic upgrades over the standard variant
The M 1000 R is powered by the same 999 cc inline-4 water-cooled engine that powers its fully-faired sibling, the M 1000 RR. The engine puts out a peak power output of 210 bhp at 14,500 rpm and peak torque of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm. The engine is equipped with titanium valves, a new spring assembly on the exhaust side, narrower and lighter cam followers, and optimised camshafts. BMW also says that the intake system has been optimised with variable intake funnels for improved charge exchange at high engine speeds. The motorcycle can reach a top speed of 280 kmph and go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. It gets five ride modes – Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race and Race Pro 1-3.
Also Read: All-New BMW R 1300 GS Unveiled; Lighter, More Powerful And Tech Loaded
The motorcycle is equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT screen
In terms of cycle parts, the M 1000 R gets fully adjustable suspension at both ends, with a 45 mm USD fork along with a rear monoshock. Braking duties on the motorcycle are handled by 320 mm twin disc brakes up front and a single 220 mm disc brake at the rear. The motorcycle is also equipped with ABS, cornering ABS, wheelie control and brake slide assist. Other electronic features include a 6.5-inch TFT screen, a six-axis inertial measurement unit on offer along with adjustable throttle and engine braking options. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 199 kg.
The motorcycle's rivals in the Indian market include the Kawasaki Z H2 and the Ducati Streetfighter v4.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular BMW Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-17665 second ago
The success of the Grand Vitara has also propelled Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail chain, Nexa to a 15% market share in the overall Indian passenger car market.
-15744 second ago
The Valkyrie LMH will be powered by a highly modified version of Aston Martin's V12 engine
-14051 second ago
Müller-Ötvös will step down from the helm of Rolls-Royce following a 14-year tenure.
-11258 second ago
Nissan will reveal pricing for Kuro Edition on October 12
-10428 second ago
Everything from styling, engine and gearbox, and cycle parts have been upgraded and improved on the dual-sport motorcycle
-6501 second ago
Nissan Motors India has seen a growth in the export sales numbers with it reaching the highest since the past four years
-5415 second ago
The company has not made any significant changes in terms of features and powertrain
-4785 second ago
HMSI sold a total of 5,26,998 units during September 2023, marking a year-over-year growth of 2 per cent
20 minutes ago
The motorcycle is powered by a 999 cc engine, and can reach a top speed of 280 kmph
55 minutes ago
The Citroen C3 Aircross is offered in three variants – You, Plus and Max, and will be available in both 5- and 5+2-seater options. The 5+2 seating option is only offered with the Plus and Max variants, for an additional premium of Rs. 35,000.
3 days ago
The company posted a 7 per cent increase in total two-wheeler sales over September 2022.
8 days ago
BMW Motorrad voluntarily halts the sale of petrol-powered motorcycles in North America over an issue involving emission equipment. The stop-sale order is not safety-related, and it also does not affect electric models.
9 days ago
Christened Honda SP125 Sports Edition, the motorcycle is priced at Rs. 90,567 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be available for a limited period.
10 days ago
Hero says that it will pause taking bookings for the Karizma XMR from midnight on September 30.
12 days ago
The race distance of the Tissot Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races is reduced by one lap, whereas, the MotoGP race is being reduced by three laps.