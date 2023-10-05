BMW M 1000 R Launched In India; Priced At Rs 33 Lakh

BMW Motorrad has launched its hyper naked street motorcycle, the M 1000 R, in the Indian market. Available as a completely built-up unit (CBU), the motorcycle will be available in two variants -- the standard variant, priced at Rs 33 lakh, and the Competition variant, priced at Rs 38 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India). The Competition variant gets some cosmetic upgrades over the former such as a special Blackstorm Metallic colour scheme, M Carbon wheels along with other M Carbon parts. The brand will begin deliveries of the motorcycle in January 2024.

Also Read: BMW M 1000 R Revealed; Second ‘M-Spec’ Motorcycle After The M 1000 RR

The Competition variant gets some cosmetic upgrades over the standard variant

The M 1000 R is powered by the same 999 cc inline-4 water-cooled engine that powers its fully-faired sibling, the M 1000 RR. The engine puts out a peak power output of 210 bhp at 14,500 rpm and peak torque of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm. The engine is equipped with titanium valves, a new spring assembly on the exhaust side, narrower and lighter cam followers, and optimised camshafts. BMW also says that the intake system has been optimised with variable intake funnels for improved charge exchange at high engine speeds. The motorcycle can reach a top speed of 280 kmph and go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. It gets five ride modes – Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race and Race Pro 1-3.

Also Read: All-New BMW R 1300 GS Unveiled; Lighter, More Powerful And Tech Loaded

The motorcycle is equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT screen

In terms of cycle parts, the M 1000 R gets fully adjustable suspension at both ends, with a 45 mm USD fork along with a rear monoshock. Braking duties on the motorcycle are handled by 320 mm twin disc brakes up front and a single 220 mm disc brake at the rear. The motorcycle is also equipped with ABS, cornering ABS, wheelie control and brake slide assist. Other electronic features include a 6.5-inch TFT screen, a six-axis inertial measurement unit on offer along with adjustable throttle and engine braking options. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 199 kg.

The motorcycle's rivals in the Indian market include the Kawasaki Z H2 and the Ducati Streetfighter v4.