BMW M 1000 R Revealed; Second ‘M-Spec’ Motorcycle After The M 1000 RR

The first ever BMW M-Sport hyper naked motorcycle is here! Say hello to the all-new BMW M 1000 R. Yes, we are not missing an ‘R’ here. It is only the second ‘M-spec’ motorcycle to have come out of BMW’s stables and it looks bonkers. It is a more performance and track oriented model of the BMW S 1000 R naked sport, with oodles of updates that make it lighter and faster. The M Roadster makes an appearance on the 50th anniversary of BMW M GmbH.

The M 1000 R has a water-cooled inline 4-cylinder engine displacing 999 cc and churning out 206.5 bhp at a high-revving 13,750 rpm, which is a significant 44 bhp more than the standard S 1000 R. The peak torque output is 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm, which is 1 Nm less than what the S 1000 R makes, at 9,250 rpm. The maximum engine speed of the M 1000 R is 14,600 rpm. BMW says that the intake system has been optimised with variable intake funnels for improved charge exchange at high engine speeds.

Increased rear wheel traction in all gears is also provided by a shorter secondary gear ratio through the use of a sprocket with 47 teeth (S 1000 R gets a 45 teeth sprocket). In addition, the gear ratios of the 4th, 5th and 6th gears are shorter, which makes for better thrust and traction at the rear wheel.

With a stonker of an engine, the M 1000 R also gets M-spec brakes. Up front, there are twin 320 mm discs, radial hand brake pump along with M brake callipers and lightweight forged Aluminium wheels. In terms of features and electronics, the M 1000 R gets a 6.5-inch TFT screen with an animation when the motorcycle starts up, ABS, cornering ABS, wheelie control and brake slide assist, which allows riders to brake drift into a corner, while riding on racetracks. There are 5 riding modes – Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race and Race Pro 1-3, which allows the rider to configure the motorcycle as per his/her liking. There is also a six-axis inertial measurement unit on offer as well along with adjustable throttle and engine braking options.

The other significant update is to the chassis and aerodynamics. BMW engineers have added winglets up front to the motorcycle, which offers significant downforce and lowering the tendency of the motorcycle to wheelie. At speeds of 220 kmph, the downforce generated is equivalent to 11 kg. The M 1000 R gets 45 mm USDs up front along with a monoshock at the rear, fully adjustable of course. BMW offers dynamic damping control as standard on the M 1000 R. The steering damper can be adjusted as well. In all, the BMW M 1000 R has a kerb weight of 199 kg.

Other features of the BMW M 1000 R include a lightweight battery, Titanium silencer, an M endurance chain and an M Competition Package, which includes exhaustive carbon fibre components, a different colour scheme along with an M pillion package and an adjustable rider footrest system.

Deliveries of the BMW M 1000 R will begin early next year and expect prices to be stratospheric, with a potential India launch later next year.