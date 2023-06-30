BMW M 1000 RR India Launch: Top 5 Highlights

If you are a track aficionado, with an enviable bank account, then the newly launched BMW M 1000 RR is something that you should consider. It is the sexier and souped-up version of the S 1000 RR and yes, it does command a massive premium over the standard model. So, if you buy one, exclusivity is guaranteed. But what makes the M 1000 RR so special. Here are top 5 highlights.

Aerodynamics

BMW M says that the central point in optimising the entire aerodynamics was the area of the front wheel and the M winglets, which now produce more downforce, ensure that the front wheel isn’t clawing at the air every time you twist the throttle. With a manic engine on-board, the M 1000 RR surely benefits from better aerodynamics.

Engine

The peak output from the 999 cc engine remains unchanged from the previous M RR at 209.1 bhp at 14,500 rpm & 113 Nm torque at 11,000 rpm. But the top speed has increased from 306 kmph to 314 kmph, all thanks to the revamped aero profile. And the 0-100 kmph sprint is done in less than 3.1 seconds.

Carbon Fibre Bits

The superbike now features carbon fibre brake cooling ducts which are integrated into the new front mudguard and are optimised for improved airflow around the fork legs and brake callipers. Apart from the carbon fibre body work, the M 1000 RR also gets carbon fibre wheels.

M 1000 RR Competition

The M Competition package includes the M milled parts, the M Carbon package as well as a natural-coloured anodised swingarm which is 220 grams lighter. The M Competition also gets DLC-coated M Endurance chain. Components of the M milled parts package are brake and clutch levers milled from high-strength aluminium and anodised, as well as a new, weight-optimised rider footrest system reduced to the essential functions and a brake lever guard. Aero wheel covers offer reduced air resistance, especially at speeds exceeding 250 kmph.

Pricing and Rivals

The BMW M 1000 RR is priced at Rs. 49 lakh while the M 1000 RR Competition is priced at Rs. 55 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Bookings for the motorcycle have begun and deliveries for the M 1000 RR will begin November 2023 onwards.

As far as the Indian sportsbike market is concerned, the closest rival to the motorcycle will be the Ducati Panigale V4R, which was launched a few weeks ago and it is significantly more expensive at Rs. 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, the entire lot of 5 motorcycles has already been sold.