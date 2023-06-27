Upcoming Bikes In July 2023

Harley-Davidson X440, the first bikes from the Bajaj-Triumph alliance, the mind-bendingly fast BMW M 1000 RR! These motorcycles are confirmed for a July 2023 launch in India. In addition to that, we are expecting Hero MotoCorp to launch the Karizma XMR 210 and Royal Enfield to launch the Bullet 350, with the J-series engine. So yes, the month of July 2023 will be rather exciting, especially with Harley-Davidson and Triumph launching their most affordable models in India yet and both models operating in the same segment, vying to take a chunk of sales away from Royal Enfield.

Harley-Davidson X440

The Harley-Davidson X440 is the first model to have come out of the Harley-Hero collaboration. It is the smallest, lightest and will be the most affordable Harley to go on sale in India. It will be launched on July 3, 2023, and yes, we will be riding the motorcycle soon, with the review coming soon after the launch. The photos show the production-spec X440 on road for the first time and gives the viewer a clearer look. In terms of design, the motorcycle looks fresh and appealing, partly being inspired by Harley's XR1200. It gets a circular-shaped LED headlamp, mirrors, indicators, and instrument pod, which will most likely be fully digital and feature Bluetooth connectivity.

The power unit on the motorcycle will be a 440 cc single-cylinder unit, which is oil-cooled and employs a chain drive. The engine will likely be paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Harley-Davidson hasn’t revealed any details on power and torque output yet and this information will only be revealed close to the launch.

Bajaj-Triumph Roadster/Scrambler

(Image Courtesy: MotoBob)

The Bajaj-Triumph partnership is all set to launch a Roadster and a Scrambler in India on July 5, 2023. The design and development was done by Triumph, while the upcoming retro motorcycles will be manufactured locally by Bajaj Auto, which will compete against models from Royal Enfield, Jawa, Yezdi and more importantly, the H-D X440. The spyshots show resemblance of the motorcycles to Triumph’s Bonneville range and Scrambler range. The design and features for both motorcycles will be different too.

(Image Courtesy: Rideapart)

The much-anticipated motorcycle looks promising in spyshots with the blend of modern and classic styles. We expect them to get 350-400 cc single-cylinder engine, which will be liquid-cooled. Expect a 6-speed gearbox. The bikes are likely to be specced with decent kit and hardware. The upcoming motorcycle will not only be sold in India but will make it to other emerging markets including South-East Asia, Latin America as well as Europe. We expect the prices for these motorcycles to start at Rs. 2.5 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW M 1000 RR

BMW Motorrad India is gearing up for the launch of the higher-spec M 1000 RR, as the brand has posted a teaser image on its social media platforms. Based on the standard S 1000 RR, that currently retails at Rs 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the M variant will come with more features, lightweight components, and a hefty sticker price. the M 1000 RR gets a redesigned tail section that’s compact and lighter with a short number plate holder and an M Endurance seat. The fairing is made from exposed carbon fibre that is lighter and reworked winglets to produce more downforce on acceleration as well as braking.

Coming to the cycle parts, the M 1000 RR comes with M brakes finished in anodized blue with an M logo, that have been developed specially for use in the World Superbike Championship. BMW will also be offering the top-of-the-shelf M 1000 RR Competition, which gets M milled components. With the competition-spec components, the 4-cylidner engine on the M 1000 RR registers an increased power output of 209 bhp at 14,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm. BMW also claims that the top speed on the M 1000 RR is rated at 314 kmph, as compared to 306 kmph on the S 1000 RR. We expect it to be priced at about Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hero Karizma XMR 210

Hero MotoCorp is set to revive its famous ‘Karizma’ brand, with a new 210 cc motorcycle. The bike is close to being ready for production and has been spotted testing on numerous occasions.

(Image Courtesy: Motorbeam)

The Karizma XMR 210 will be equipped with a 210 cc single-cylinder engine featuring liquid-cooling tech. When launched, this will be Hero’s first liquid-cooled motorcycle. In comparison, the current flagship, the XPulse 200 4V, has an oil-cooled engine. The motor is likely to get a 6-speed gearbox., power output of 25 bhp and torque output of 30 Nm. Standard kit is expected to include LED lighting, Bluetooth connectivity, and dual-channel ABS. We expect the motorcycle to be priced at Rs. 1.5 lakh to Rs. 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

(Photo Courtesy: Gaadiwaadi)

The buzz is all around the highly anticipated Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 but in all probability, the company may take the wraps off the new-gen Bullet 350. The motorcycle will make use of the J-series engine which will replace the UCE motor on the Bullet 350 and is already on use on motorcycles like the Hunter 350, Classic 350 and the Meteor 350.

(Photo Courtesy: Gaadiwaadi)

The bike has been in testing for over a year now and spyshots reveal it to have a double-cradle chassis along with the new motor. Expect the motorcycle to have subtle design updates along with upgraded brakes, suspension and gearbox. We expect the motorcycle to be launched next month and prices could start at around Rs. 1.4 lakh to Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The old-generation Bullet 350 is still on sale in India, with the standard and the ES variants.