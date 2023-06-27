Bajaj-Triumph Bike Unveil Today: What We Know So Far

The wait will finally be over soon, as the Bajaj-Triumph motorcycles will be globally unveiled today in London. The motorcycles has been highly-anticipated in India and international markets. Different versions of the motorcycle have been spied on multiple occasions providing more and more details about the machine. While we have extensively reported on the upcoming bike, in case you have missed any of that here’s a quick round-up on what we know so far about the Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle.

Also Read: Bajaj-Triumph Bikes India Launch Date Announced

Follows the design language similar to Triumph's Bonneville series

Design & Features

According to the spy images so far, the Bajaj-Triumph bike will be offered in two versions - roadster and scrambler. Both motorcycles will follow a neo-retro theme that is similar to Triumph’s Bonneville range of motorcycles. It will feature a tear-drop-shaped fuel tank with an off-set fuel filler cap, round LED headlamp, LED turn indicators, mid-rise single-piece handlebar and a minimalistic tail section.

On the feature front, the motorcycles will sport a semi-digital instrument console featuring a large tachometer that is accompanied by a digital display for other necessary information. While the roadster is likely to come with a single-piece seat, the scrambler is expected to come with a split-seat setup.

Also Read: Bajaj Takes Over Triumph Motorcycles India's Sales Operation

Built around a steel tubular frame and a bolt-on subframe



Chassis & Cycle Parts

The Bajaj-Triumph bike is based on an all-new platform that Triumph has developed at its R&D centre in the UK while production of the motorcycles is being carried out by Bajaj Auto at its plant in Pune. By the looks of it, the bike has been built around a steel tubular chassis with a bolt-on subframe.

For cycle parts, the motorcycles will be suspended by non-adjustable long travel USDs at the front and a monoshock at the rear with preload adjustment. For shedding speed, the motorcycles will employ disc brakes at both ends with a radially-mounted two-piston caliper at the front and a floating-type single-piston caliper at the rear.

Also Read: Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler Test Mule Spotted In India

Will be a single-pot motor with liquid-cooling and a 6-speed gearbox



Engine & Tech

Although there isn’t complete confirmation on the displacement, we expect it to be in the ballpark of 300-400cc, a single-cylinder mill complete with liquid-cooling and a 4-valve cylinder head. The overall construction and the design of crankcase covers have a strong resemblance to Triumph’s Bonneville bikes. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox and will be assisted by a slipper clutch. While there is no information on the power figures, we believe them to be in the ballpark of 40 bhp and 35 Nm, something similar to what Bajaj offers on its Dominar 400.

On the tech front, the Bajaj-Triumph bikes will come with dual-channel ABS with the option to turn off ABS at the rear for the Scrambler, switchable traction control, and hopefully feature riding modes.

Also Read: Bajaj-Triumph Roadster Spotted On Test In India

The motorcycle will feature a round LED headlamp with LED turn indicators



Price

The motorcycles have been developed in the UK, while manufacturing will be carried out in India. That said, pricing will be critical here, as it will be the deciding factor on the motorcycles that the Bajaj-Triumph bikes will compete against. According to our analysis, we expect the Bajaj-Triumph bike to be priced in the ballpark of Rs 2.8-3 lakh (ex-showroom), striking a balance between premium and affordability.



Image Credit: 1, 2