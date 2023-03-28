  • Home
Bajaj-Triumph Roadster Spotted On Test In India

The soon-to-be-introduced made-in-India entry-level Triumph roadster seems to be almost production ready, with India-specific components like a saree guard.
28-Mar-23 06:36 PM IST
The entry-level Triumph roadster, a product of the Bajaj-Triumph alliance looks all set to be launched soon, although exactly when it will be launched remains a matter of conjecture. Latest spy shots of the Bajaj-Triumph roadster undergoing test runs on the streets of Pune have emerged, giving a few details which clearly point that the bike is nearing production. What is different, and clearly a result of meeting Indian regulations, is a saree guard, as well as a different headlight bracket, designed to mount a front number plate, again an Indian requirement.

 

Also Read: Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler Test Mule Spotted In India

 

The entry-level Triumph roadster will be manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India.

 

Also Read: Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler Spotted On Test

 

What is still under a question mark is the engine displacement. According to some indications and information that car&bike is privy to, the engine is likely to be around 400 cc, while the roadster is likely to be an entry-level model in the Triumph Bonneville range. The bike gets an upside down front fork and a rear monoshock, while braking duties will be handled by disc brakes at both ends, possibly with dual-channel ABS as standard.

 

Also Read: Bajaj-Triumph Roadster Spotted On Test

 

The upcoming Triumph roadster is expected to be launched later this year, although some sources had earlier indicated that the bike will be launched sometime in June or July.  We feel the official launch will be closer to October 2023, and the first made-in-India Triumph models, to be manufactured by Bajaj Auto, will be launched as 2024 models. A roadster and a scrambler, both entry-level models in the Triumph Bonneville range, are expected to be introduced.

 

(Image Source)

