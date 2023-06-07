Bajaj-Triumph Bikes India Launch Date Announced

The made-in-India entry-level Triumph motorcycles, made under the Bajaj-Triumph alliance, will be launched in India on July 5, 2023. At least two bikes, believed to be based on the same platform, and made-in-India by Bajaj Auto Ltd., have been spotted multiple times both in India and abroad. The new entry-level Triumph bikes are expected to be based on a new platform with an engine with displacement of around or just under 400 cc.

The silhouette in the teaser image shows the outline of a motorcycle which has classic Triumph Bonneville lines, from the ribbed seat to the tear-drop shaped fuel tank

Triumph’s teaser image and video shows the silhouette of what looks like a modern classic, possibly the scrambler variant while a roadster will also be launched along with it. From what we can gather from the spy shots, the entry-level Triumph could be called a Bonneville, considering the familiarity of the brand name, and it will be Triumph’s answer to the entry-level modern classic motorcycle segment dominated by Royal Enfield both at home and abroad.

One of the models is expected to be an entry-level roadster with a liqjuid-cooled engine displacing around or just under 400 cc

We expect the entry-level made-in-India Triumph motorcycles to be high quality motorcycles, with liquid-cooled engines, which are likely to set segment benchmarks in refinement and quality. Both the roadster and the scrambler have been spotted on test multiple times and quite a few details have been seen in spy shots of the test mules. Both bikes are expected to come kitted out with upside down forks, full-colour TFT instrument consoles and other features.

The second model is expected to be an entry-level Triumph scrambler based on the same platform. The two bikes are expected to be launched together.

Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj had earlier confirmed that the two bikes will be globally unveiled later this month at Triumph’s headquarters in Hinckley, UK. Given the importance of these made-in-India Triumph bikes for the domestic market, it’s no surprise that the India launch has been slotted just a few days after the global unveil. Needless to say, pricing will play a key role in how Triumph’s small-displacement modern classic bikes fare in the Indian market. More details will be revealed on July 5, 2023. Stay tuned to carandbike for more updates!