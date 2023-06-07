  • Home
Bajaj-Triumph Bikes India Launch Date Announced

The two bikes, believed to be a Triumph roadster and a scrambler, with an engine displacement of 400 cc, will be launched on July 5, 2023.
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
07-Jun-23 06:08 PM IST
Highlights
  • Made-in-India Triumph bikes to be launched on July 5
  • New Triumph roadster, scrambler to be launched
  • Both bikes made in India by Bajaj Auto

The made-in-India entry-level Triumph motorcycles, made under the Bajaj-Triumph alliance, will be launched in India on July 5, 2023. At least two bikes, believed to be based on the same platform, and made-in-India by Bajaj Auto Ltd., have been spotted multiple times both in India and abroad. The new entry-level Triumph bikes are expected to be based on a new platform with an engine with displacement of around or just under 400 cc.

 

Also Read: Made-in-India Triumph Bikes To Be Globally Unveiled On June 27

 

The silhouette in the teaser image shows the outline of a motorcycle which has classic Triumph Bonneville lines, from the ribbed seat to the tear-drop shaped fuel tank

 

Triumph’s teaser image and video shows the silhouette of what looks like a modern classic, possibly the scrambler variant while a roadster will also be launched along with it. From what we can gather from the spy shots, the entry-level Triumph could be called a Bonneville, considering the familiarity of the brand name, and it will be Triumph’s answer to the entry-level modern classic motorcycle segment dominated by Royal Enfield both at home and abroad. 

 

Also Read: Bajaj-Triumph Roadster Spotted On Test In India

 

One of the models is expected to be an entry-level roadster with a liqjuid-cooled engine displacing around or just under 400 cc

 

We expect the entry-level made-in-India Triumph motorcycles to be high quality motorcycles, with liquid-cooled engines, which are likely to set segment benchmarks in refinement and quality. Both the roadster and the scrambler have been spotted on test multiple times and quite a few details have been seen in spy shots of the test mules. Both bikes are expected to come kitted out with upside down forks, full-colour TFT instrument consoles and other features.

 

Also Read: Bajaj-Triumph Motorcycle Spotted On Test in Europe

 

The second model is expected to be an entry-level Triumph scrambler based on the same platform. The two bikes are expected to be launched together.

 

Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj had earlier confirmed that the two bikes will be globally unveiled later this month at Triumph’s headquarters in Hinckley, UK. Given the importance of these made-in-India Triumph bikes for the domestic market, it’s no surprise that the India launch has been slotted just a few days after the global unveil. Needless to say, pricing will play a key role in how Triumph’s small-displacement modern classic bikes fare in the Indian market. More details will be revealed on July 5, 2023. Stay tuned to carandbike for more updates! 

