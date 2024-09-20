Opinion: Can Speed T4 Help Triumph Crack The Classic Segment?

It is said that opportunity sometimes comes knocking, but for any successful venture, it needs to be complemented by strategy and timing. A great market opportunity combined with the right product strategy and timing can make a product successful. But, in the larger scheme of things, how important are factors such as competition and mounting a challenge to the market leader? This seems to be the state of affairs in India’s entry-level modern classic motorcycle segment, and it’s a situation in which Triumph Motorcycles seems to find itself at the moment.

The entry level modern classic motorcycle segment is dominated by Royal Enfield with 85 per cent market share

There’s tremendous market opportunity in the entry-level modern classic motorcycle segment, a great set of products in Triumph’s made-in-India 400 cc platform, and the right pricing strategy and timing of launch. But over a year after the launch of the Speed 400, Triumph is still playing second fiddle in a segment in which Royal Enfield seems to be unshakeable with a strong influence over both consumers and the two-wheeler fraternity in general. RE has a market share of over 80%, while Triumph clocks in at a distant number 2, with around 4% market share.

The new Triumph Speed T4 not just offers a lower entry point into the Triumph family, but also promises a different, easygoing riding experience.

When the made-in-India Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X were launched in 2023, their lip-smacking prices combined with superb design and performance attributes made them good choices for anyone.

The Triumph Speed 400 has also been updated, with new colours, higher profile tyres and other changes.

So, why did the need arise to update the Speed 400, and why introduce an even more affordable variant in the family? Is there a greater opportunity for Triumph to increase its market share? And is it the right time to do so? Or, is there still room for improvement?

The Triumph Speed T4's engine has been tuned for better low-end torque, and easy rideability. The 398 cc engine now makes 30.6 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 36 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

Earlier this week, Triumph pulled off a surprise launch, by introducing not one, but two motorcycles based on its made-in-India 400 cc platform. One is the updated MY25 Triumph Speed 400, and the other, a slightly detuned and more affordable Triumph Speed T4. In the launch presentation, words like “market opportunity,” “modern classic segment,” and “easy rideability” found a lot of mention, as did the focus on “low-end torque.” According to Triumph, the Speed T4 comes with a relaxed riding character, with “great low-end torque” and a “deep exhaust note.” Clearly, the aim is to eat into the Royal Enfield Classic 350’s market share and jolt its decade-long dominance.

As evident from the launch presentation, Triumph clearly has Royal Enfield in its sights, to grab some more market share in the segment.

Will the new Triumph Speed T4 be able to offer what customers have always loved about the Royal Enfield Classic 350? The engine output numbers, as well as a comparative analysis of power and torque curves of the Speed T4 with not just the Speed 400 but also a “competitor”, leaves no room for doubt about Triumph having Royal Enfield firmly in its sights. Sure, Triumph (and Bajaj Auto’s) market research may have pointed to “easy rideability”, “low-end torque” and a “deep exhaust note” as qualities needed to make a product successful. And until we get to ride the Speed T4, it will be unfair to write it off, or sing its praises, no matter how promising it looks on paper.

There seems to be no shaking up Royal Enfield from leadership position in the segment, at least for now.

Understanding the customer is something which Bajaj has been quite adept at. But beating Royal Enfield at its own game is not easy, as many companies have learnt. From Jawa-Yezdi and Honda, to Harley-Davidson and, more recently, Bajaj-Triumph, everyone has tried their hand at it, but no one has come close to being able to dislodge RE from its perch, at least when it comes to sales numbers. Whatever Royal Enfield is doing seems to be working for the brand, and its customer base, which, despite having shrunk a bit over the last decade, is still sizeable. And what others are offering or have offered, no matter how good the products, seems to be just not enticing enough for a majority of Royal Enfield customers.



The Triumph Speed T4 looks promising, at least on the spec sheet. Will it be a gamechanger? That's the big question.

On the face of it, however, the new Triumph Speed T4 appears to be made to do that. It promises to offer an easier and more tractable state-of-tune in the engine, with a deeper exhaust note, and a lower price tag. But will a different state of tune, with Triumph’s impeccable quality levels, be enough? Or is the answer to the consumer conundrum deeper than a seat-of-the-pants feel?

While the Speed 400 scores high in performance, quality and finish, the response to its aesthetics and road presence appear to be lukewarm. Customer preference in this segment seems to border on street presence, and the Speed 400 is perceived as being too compact. With upsized tyre profiles, both the new Speed 400 as well as the Speed T4 add some brawn, but maybe, just maybe, it is still not enough to take numero uno position. What the Indian modern classic customer desires is also bling, and to that end, the only shiny bit on the outgoing Speed 400 has also been taken away with a blacked-out exhaust - both on the new Speed 400, as well as on the T4.

Could a more retro-styled Triumph 400 cc loaded with chrome, a flat bench seat and details of the Bonneville work better?

What Triumph needs to get into the ring with Royal Enfield is perhaps to take a page out of its own legacy. On paper, the Speed T4’s numbers look promising. But what it probably needed is a bit more presence, a bit more chutzpah. A period-correct, retro-styled design with a slightly tweaked chassis, with a different sub-frame, a flat bench seat, period-correct wire-spoke wheels, and a chrome-laden design could just be the answer. But what will also be important is the model name.

The Triumph Bonneville models already have beautiful retro-styled design which underscore the brand's modern classic heritage.

A Triumph Bonneville 400, or even a Triumph Bonneville T4, is probably what is needed to get consumer interest peaking in an entry-level Triumph. Hopefully that could help Triumph get some more market share, instead of just another variant of the Speed 400 with similar proportions and silhouette. Beautiful retro design, dollops of chrome, and Triumph’s famous finish and quality levels topped by a nice chrome exhaust with a meaty exhaust note, and the iconic Triumph Bonneville name! That’s the real opportunity Triumph still has, or is it possibly something which has been thought of and is already on the drawing board? Any takers for a 400 cc Bonnie, then?