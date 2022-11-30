Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler Test Mule Spotted In India

It was in 2017 that Bajaj and Triumph Motorcycles entered into a partnership to make mid-capacity motorcycle. Six years down the line, the first test mule from the partnership has been spotted in India. Bear in mind though that the joint venture was already testing a 350-500 cc roadster and a similar sized scrambler in Europe, which we covered earlier. The latest spyshots show that the motorcycle in question is fully kitted out with accessories and is likely to be a scrambler. The motorcycle could be launched in February 2023.

(A spyshot of the Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle, when it was earlier spotted in Europe)

The test mule featured accessories like spoked rims, saddlebags, top-box and handguards. Photos of the test mule seen earlier in Europe were clearer and one could see a liquid-cooled engine, radiator and so on. Suspension was handled by upside down forks up front, and a monoshock rear, a departure from the twin shock set-up used on the Triumph Street Scrambler and even the Triumph Scrambler 1200. The styling is typical Triumph Scrambler, and comes with a nice looking small, round headlight, tall front mudguard, a short windscreen, and standard hand guards.

The upcoming Triumph Scrambler takes styling cues from the Triumph Street Scrambler. Technical details are scarce at the moment but expect more details after New Year. We expect the motorcycle to be price at around Rs. 2.5 lakh and a likely rival could be the Yezdi Scrambler. along with motorcycles from Royal Enfield and Jawa.

