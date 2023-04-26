Bajaj-Triumph 300-400cc Bike: What To Expect?

Bajaj and Triumph have been working together on a sub-500cc platform for a while now, with the small displacement bikes to sport Triumph branding, but made in India by Bajaj. In fact, test mules of the new motorcycle have been spotted on several occasions both in India and abroad, with the latest test bikes spotted on Indian roads. Only a few days back, Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto, had spoken about the development of the upcoming motorcycle, also disclosing that the motorcycle will make its global debut on 27th June, 2023.

In addition to that, Bajaj Auto had recently sent out an official communication, stating its takeover of Triumph India’s sales and marketing operations as a part of the agreement, including showrooms and after-sales network. That said, we have gathered all the information on the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle and here’s a low down on what to expect from the much-anticipated motorcycle.

Bajaj-Triumph upcoming motorcycle

Styling and Features

Based on the spy images that have been floating on the internet, it would be safe to say that there will be two versions on offer. While both will share the same chassis underneath, one will be a scrambler, while the other will be a roadster. The former has been spied on most occasions, undergoing road-testing sporting heavy camouflage to hide the design of the bike. Last year, a test mule was spotted with wire wheels, a high-mounted front fender, hand guards, split seats, and also luggage options like a top box, soft pannier and a tank bag. On the other hand, the roadster version will feature cast alloys, a one-piece saddle and more road-focused ergonomics and riding triangle.

Semi-digital instrumentation is large and should be easy to read

On the feature front, the Bajaj-Triumph bike will come with LED lighting all-around, semi-digital instrumentation featuring a large tachometer and an LCD unit for other information, an off-set fuel filler cap (approximate tank capacity of 13-15 litre) and dual-tipped underslung exhaust canisters. Apart from rider aids like dual-channel ABS and traction control, expect the motorcycle to come with riding modes and hopefully the option to turn off ABS at the rear wheel on the scrambler.

Will be powered by a 300-400cc liquid-cooled single-pot motor

Engine and Hardware

As per reports, the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph bike will be powered by a 300-400cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor, with a 4-valve cylinder head. The engine covers have a very strong resemblance to the engine of Triumph’s Bonneville line of motorcycles. While there is no information available on the power figures, we expect it to be in the ballpark of 40 bhp with 35 Nm, something similar to what Bajaj offers on its Dominar 400.

In terms of hardware, the motorcycle is likely to be built around a steel tubular frame with a bolt-on subframe. Suspension duties will be handled by non-adjustable USDs at the front with long travel and a monoshock at the rear with preload adjustment. Braking equipment will consist of disc brakes at both ends with a radially-mounted two-piston caliper at the front and a single-piston floating-type caliper at the rear.

Gets USDs at the front and a monoshock at the rear

Pricing and Competition

Pricing will be the most important factor that will decide which segment of motorcycles the new Bajaj-Triumph bike will rival. According to us, we expect it to be priced in the ballpark of Rs 3.5-4 lakh (ex-showroom), which puts it in the territory of motorcycles like the KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G 310 GS and Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

Launch Schedule

With the official unveil followed by the launch of the motorcycle in the international market first, we expect the motorcycle to be launched in India sometime around September.

Source 1, Source 2, Source 3