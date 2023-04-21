  • Home
First Made In India Triumph Motorycle To Be Launched On June 27

The first made-in-India Triumph motorcycle, manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India, and expected to be a small-displacement Triumph Bonneville, will go on sale in the second quarter of FY 2022-23.
21-Apr-23 06:31 PM IST
Highlights
  • Made-in-India Triumph launch on June 27
  • Global launch event on June 27 in London
  • Two variants, a roadster and scrambler will be launched in India

The first made-in-India Triumph motorcycle will be launched on June 27, 2023, Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj has revealed in a media interaction. According to Bajaj, the launch date has been finalised, and the global launch event will be organised by Triumph Motorcycles in London in late June. The first made-in-India Triumph motorcycle will be in the market by the second quarter of the current financial year, Bajaj added, indicating that the small displacement Triumph motorcycle, manufactured in India by Bajaj Auto, will be launched latest by September 2023. 

 

Also Read: Bajaj-Triumph Roadster Spotted On Test In India

 

The Bajaj-Triumph roadster and scrambler variants have both been spotted on test on Indian roads. The bikes will be small displacement Triumph models, but manufactured by Bajaj in India. 

 

“Clearly, there’s more than one product under development. I can also say that more than one product will be launched in the second quarter, if all goes well,“ added Bajaj, hinting at what we have already known looking at spy shots of the bikes undergoing tests, both in India, and in Europe. The two made-in-India Triumph bikes will likely be based on the same platform, with one sporting a classic-styled roadster design, while the second bike will be a scrambler based on the same engine and chassis.

 

Also Read: Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler Test Mule Spotted In India

 

 

The Bajaj-Triumph products have been spotted on test on more than one occasion, both overseas and in India. While Triumph is behind the design and engineering, the new Triumph motorcycles, with engine displacement expected to be around or just under 400 cc, will be positioned squarely against Royal Enfield’s 350 cc range of modern classic motorcycles. 

 

Source

Trending Now