Bajaj Takes Over Triumph Motorcycles India's Sales Operation; New Models Coming In 2023

A new range of mid-sized Triumph motorcycles will be launched in India in 2023 with the models manufactured at Bajaj’s Chakan plant.
authorBy carandbike Team
10-Apr-23 02:37 PM IST
Highlights
  • Bajaj takes over management of Triumph dealerships in India
  • New mid-capacity models from Triumph coming this year
  • Bajaj eyes expanding Triumph dealership chain to over 120 in next two years

Bajaj and Triumph Motorcycles has entered into the next phase of its partnership with the former now taking over Triumph’s sales network in India. Bajaj has taken over management of Triumph’s existing 15 dealerships in the country with plans in place to expand the number to 120 over the next two years. 

Talking about the strategic partnership, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director - Bajaj Auto, said, “We are very excited that the time to bring the results of the joint work of Triumph & Bajaj Auto teams is drawing closer. We welcome the Triumph dealerships into the Bajaj Auto family and offer them an opportunity to further build their business as the portfolio expands. We will also leverage our formidable distribution network to rapidly expand the exclusive Triumph stores in India in preparation for the soon-to-be-launched, exciting new motorcycles.”

The Triumph dealerships will be the fifth distinct retail chain to be managed by Bajaj. The other four include Bajaj, Bajaj 3-wheelers, KTM and Chetak.

The two companies have also confirmed the launch of a new series of co-developed mid-sized motorcycles under the Triumph brand for later this year. The new mid-capacity models will be manufactured by Bajaj at its plant in Chakan.

