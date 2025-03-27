Login
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Updated With ABS Modes; Arrives At Dealerships

The Pulsar NS160 is now offered with three ABS modes - Rain, Road, and Off-Road, that adjust the level of intervention of the system.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 27, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS160 gets Rain, Road, and Off-Road ABS Modes
  • Gets a Mode button on the left switchgear
  • Remains the same mechanically

Bajaj Auto has silently updated the Pulsar NS160, equipping it with ABS modes. The updated version of the motorcycle has started arriving at dealerships, though the company has yet to officially announce prices. However, if the brand decides to hike prices, the revised model is expected to see only a slight increase over the current price of Rs 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 Updated With ABS Modes 3

This feature addition was also provided for the Bajaj Pulsar RS200, which received ABS modes as part of its January 2025 upgrade. The NS160 now features a dedicated button on the left-hand switchgear, allowing riders to toggle between different ABS modes – Rain, Road, and Off-Road – each of which modifies the level of ABS intervention to suit varying riding conditions.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 Updated With ABS Modes 2

Apart from the inclusion of ABS modes, no other major changes seem to have been made to the NS160. The motorcycle underwent a significant update in 2023, which introduced a new upside-down front fork, an improved braking system, dual-channel ABS as standard, and additional functions in the instrument cluster.
 

Mechanically, the NS160 remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by a 160cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that produces 17 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 14.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and is compliant with OBD-2 regulations.

 

Image Source

Research More on Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Pulsar NS160
8.1

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Starts at ₹ 1.46 - 1.85 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Pulsar NS160 Specifications
View Pulsar NS160 Features

