Triumph-Bajaj To Increase Production Capacity For Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
23-Oct-23 09:00 AM IST
Highlights
- Bajaj-Triumph to increase production of Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X
- Production to be increased to 10,000 units per month
- Both bikes will also be exported globally from India
The Bajaj-Triumph alliance has been off to a good start ever since the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X made their India debut in July 2023. Triumph says it has already delivered over 8,000 new units across India including both motorcycles since deliveries began in August 2023. And now, with increasing demand and exports, the company says that it will ramp up production of the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X from current 5,000 units per month to 10,000 units per month by March 2024.
Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review
Bajaj-Triumph will export its 400 cc motorcycles from India to North America, South America, UK, Japan and other South-East Asian markets and are targeting exports of around 25,000-30,000 units per annum. Bajaj also has plans to launch at least one new motorcycle per year from Triumph brand, and that includes more models from the current 400 cc platforms as well. So, expect to see a Bonneville 400, Tiger 400 and who knows, maybe even a Thruxton 400 too.
Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 Review
Triumph scaled the number of its dealerships from 14 to 28, currently and are likely to touch 100 cities from current 20 cities in the next few months.
Source: Autocar India
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Triumph Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-8953 second ago
The Flying Dutchman hit the half century in style after a tight battle with Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris
-6037 second ago
The next new made-in-India Harley-Davidson will be a scrambler based on the Harley-Davidson X440, which will be launched in 2024, carandbike has learnt.
15 hours ago
The decision followed a Moto2 race that was red-flagged after numerous crashes in treacherous conditions.
17 hours ago
Previously shown as a concept, the production model misses out on some of the tech featured on the concept at the New York Auto Show 2023.
18 hours ago
The Dutchman eased to his third sprint victory of the season comfortably ahead of his old archrival Lewis Hamilton.
20 hours ago
TVS Motor Company becomes the first Indian auto manufacturer to enter the Venezuelan market, offering 14 product variants through local distributor SERVISUMINISTROS JPG.
20 hours ago
All-electric monocoque pickup truck concept hints at the future of lifestyle vehicles from the company.
22 hours ago
New Toyota and Lexus EVs to come with NACS charging ports from 2025 while existing EV owners with CCS-compatible chargers will be provided with a NACS adapter
22 hours ago
The Okaya EV Motofaast offers a range of up to 130 km on a single charge and gets features such as disc brakes front and rear and a 7.0-inch touchscreen.
1 day ago
India will host the Formula E race in Hyderabad for the second year on February 10, 2024.
2 days ago
Attractive pricing, strikingly good looks and solidly capable! The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is a fun, fabulous and somewhat flawed machine which is difficult to ignore in the budget ADV segment. And yes, we know it’s a scrambler, not an ADV.
5 days ago
Attractive pricing, strikingly good looks and solidly capable! The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is a fun, fabulous and somewhat flawed machine which is difficult to ignore in the budget ADV segment. And yes, we know it’s a scrambler, not an ADV.
6 days ago
The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is the newest entrant in the scrambler segment In India
10 days ago
RecycleKaro and Bajaj Auto's partnership targets recycling 500 metric tonnes of lithium-ion batteries annually. With a 95% recovery rate, the process extracts high-purity raw materials like cobalt, lithium, nickel, and manganese.
12 days ago
The made-in-India Triumph Scrambler 400 X is the second Triumph manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India, in collaboration with Triumph Motorcycles after the Triumph Speed 400.