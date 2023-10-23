Login

Triumph-Bajaj To Increase Production Capacity For Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X

Triumph-Bajaj will ramp up the manufacturing of Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X from current 5,000 units per month to 10,000 units per month by March 2024.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

23-Oct-23 09:00 AM IST

  Bajaj-Triumph to increase production of Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X
  Production to be increased to 10,000 units per month
  Both bikes will also be exported globally from India

The Bajaj-Triumph alliance has been off to a good start ever since the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X made their India debut in July 2023. Triumph says it has already delivered over 8,000 new units across India including both motorcycles since deliveries began in August 2023. And now, with increasing demand and exports, the company says that it will ramp up production of the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X from current 5,000 units per month to 10,000 units per month by March 2024. 

 

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review

Bajaj-Triumph will export its 400 cc motorcycles from India to North America, South America, UK, Japan and other South-East Asian markets and are targeting exports of around 25,000-30,000 units per annum. Bajaj also has plans to launch at least one new motorcycle per year from Triumph brand, and that includes more models from the current 400 cc platforms as well. So, expect to see a Bonneville 400, Tiger 400 and who knows, maybe even a Thruxton 400 too.

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 Review

Triumph scaled the number of its dealerships from 14 to 28, currently and are likely to touch 100 cities from current 20 cities in the next few months. 

 

Source: Autocar India

# Bajaj Triumph partnership# Triumph Speed 400# Triumph Scrambler 400 X# Triumph Motorcycles India# Bajaj Auto
Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review: In Pictures
Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Attractive pricing, strikingly good looks and solidly capable! The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is a fun, fabulous and somewhat flawed machine which is difficult to ignore in the budget ADV segment. And yes, we know it’s a scrambler, not an ADV.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review: Making Scramblin’ Fun Again
Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review: Making Scramblin’ Fun Again
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Attractive pricing, strikingly good looks and solidly capable! The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is a fun, fabulous and somewhat flawed machine which is difficult to ignore in the budget ADV segment. And yes, we know it’s a scrambler, not an ADV.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Triumph Scrambler 400 X Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

6 days ago

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is the newest entrant in the scrambler segment In India

RecycleKaro And Bajaj Auto Collaborate For Battery Recycling
RecycleKaro And Bajaj Auto Collaborate For Battery Recycling
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 days ago

RecycleKaro and Bajaj Auto's partnership targets recycling 500 metric tonnes of lithium-ion batteries annually. With a 95% recovery rate, the process extracts high-purity raw materials like cobalt, lithium, nickel, and manganese.

2024 Triumph Scrambler 400 X Launched: Priced At Rs. 2.63 Lakh
2024 Triumph Scrambler 400 X Launched: Priced At Rs. 2.63 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 days ago

The made-in-India Triumph Scrambler 400 X is the second Triumph manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India, in collaboration with Triumph Motorcycles after the Triumph Speed 400.

