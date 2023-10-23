Triumph-Bajaj To Increase Production Capacity For Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X

The Bajaj-Triumph alliance has been off to a good start ever since the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X made their India debut in July 2023. Triumph says it has already delivered over 8,000 new units across India including both motorcycles since deliveries began in August 2023. And now, with increasing demand and exports, the company says that it will ramp up production of the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X from current 5,000 units per month to 10,000 units per month by March 2024.

Bajaj-Triumph will export its 400 cc motorcycles from India to North America, South America, UK, Japan and other South-East Asian markets and are targeting exports of around 25,000-30,000 units per annum. Bajaj also has plans to launch at least one new motorcycle per year from Triumph brand, and that includes more models from the current 400 cc platforms as well. So, expect to see a Bonneville 400, Tiger 400 and who knows, maybe even a Thruxton 400 too.

Triumph scaled the number of its dealerships from 14 to 28, currently and are likely to touch 100 cities from current 20 cities in the next few months.

