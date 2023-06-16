  • Home
  • News
  • Spy Shots Captured of Upcoming Hero Karizma XMR 210

Spy Shots Captured of Upcoming Hero Karizma XMR 210

The Karizma XMR 210 is expected to be Hero’s first motorcycle offering liquid cooling.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
16-Jun-23 02:10 PM IST
Img 2.jpeg
Highlights
  • 210cc single-cylinder engine featuring liquid-cooling technology
  • It is expected to make 25 bhp of power and 30 Nm of torque
  • OVRMs on the faring instead of the handlebars

Spy shots of the Hero Karizma XMR 210 have recently surfaced on the internet. An avid spotter has clicked these images that showcase the motorcycle at Nahagarah Fort in Jaipur. The Karizma XMR 210 showcases a more muscular appearance, making it an all-around more appealing motorcycle. Moreover, Dr Pawan Munjal, the Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, had recently unveiled the Karizma at a dealer event, showcasing its design, complete with a striking flaming red colour scheme. 

 

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp To Increase Price On Select Models From April 1, 2023

 

The bike’s exterior had a drooping front face that sits just below the handlebars, reminiscent. A unique feature that sets the Karizma apart is the placement of the ORVMs on the fairing rather than on the handlebars. The spy shots also revealed a tubular trellis frame for the Karizma XMR 210. Additionally, Hero MotoCorp has incorporated a tail section mounted on a subframe, along with a tyre hugger. 

 

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales April 2023: Hero MotoCorp Reports A Slump In Sales

 


 

The Karizma XMR 210 is bound to be equipped with a 210cc single-cylinder engine featuring advanced liquid-cooling technology. When launched, this motor will mark Hero’s first liquid-cooled motorcycle. In comparison, the current flagship, which is the XPulse 200 4V, features oil-cooling. Rumours have also surfaced regarding the inclusion of a 6-speed gearbox., power of 25 bhp and torque of 30 Nm. Standard features are expected to include LED lighting, seamless Bluetooth connectivity, and reliable dual-channel ABS.

 

Image Source
 

Related Articles
Hero Karizma Showcased At Dealer Event; Launch Imminent
Hero Karizma Showcased At Dealer Event; Launch Imminent
1 month ago
New Hero Karizma In The Works!
New Hero Karizma In The Works!
3 months ago
Exclusive: Hero MotoCorp Readying New 300 cc Sports Bike
Exclusive: Hero MotoCorp Readying New 300 cc Sports Bike
10 months ago
Hero Karizma ZMR Re-Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.08 Lakh
Hero Karizma ZMR Re-Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.08 Lakh
5 years ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Starts at ₹ 1.44 Lakh
0
8.6
10
c&b expert Rating

Hero Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now