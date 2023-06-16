Spy Shots Captured of Upcoming Hero Karizma XMR 210

Spy shots of the Hero Karizma XMR 210 have recently surfaced on the internet. An avid spotter has clicked these images that showcase the motorcycle at Nahagarah Fort in Jaipur. The Karizma XMR 210 showcases a more muscular appearance, making it an all-around more appealing motorcycle. Moreover, Dr Pawan Munjal, the Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, had recently unveiled the Karizma at a dealer event, showcasing its design, complete with a striking flaming red colour scheme.

The bike’s exterior had a drooping front face that sits just below the handlebars, reminiscent. A unique feature that sets the Karizma apart is the placement of the ORVMs on the fairing rather than on the handlebars. The spy shots also revealed a tubular trellis frame for the Karizma XMR 210. Additionally, Hero MotoCorp has incorporated a tail section mounted on a subframe, along with a tyre hugger.

The Karizma XMR 210 is bound to be equipped with a 210cc single-cylinder engine featuring advanced liquid-cooling technology. When launched, this motor will mark Hero’s first liquid-cooled motorcycle. In comparison, the current flagship, which is the XPulse 200 4V, features oil-cooling. Rumours have also surfaced regarding the inclusion of a 6-speed gearbox., power of 25 bhp and torque of 30 Nm. Standard features are expected to include LED lighting, seamless Bluetooth connectivity, and reliable dual-channel ABS.

