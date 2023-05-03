Two-Wheeler Sales April 2023: Hero MotoCorp Reports A Slump In Sales

Hero MotoCorp reported a slump in sales in the month of April 2023. The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer’s sales fell 5.4 per cent year on year (YoY), as it sold 3,96,107 units in the first month of FY2023-24. Additionally, the sales fell 23.7 per cent month on month (MoM) overall.

Of the overall figures, Hero sold 3,86,184 units in the domestic market, and exported 9,923 units in April. The domestic sales figure saw a decline of 3 per cent YoY, while the exports fell as much as 50.7 per cent.



On the motorcycle side of business, Hero sold 3,68,830 units in April, a 6.1 per cent YoY decline. Motorcycle sales also saw a MoM decline of 24 per cent. On the other hand, the scooter sales grew 4.9 per cent YoY, but saw a MoM decline of 18.4 per cent.

While the sales may have slowed down in April, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer had some notable events last month. It has been known for a while now that Hero has been working on two ~400 cc motorcycles. While one of them will be an off-roader and will likely bear the XPulse name, the other could be badged the Xtreme. Hero has also trademarked the Karizma name suggesting that the iconic nameplate could return on an all-new model in the future. Also on the cards is a new Passion XPro with the motorcycle spotted in India while taking part in a TV commercial shoot.