  • Home
  • News
  • Two-Wheeler Sales April 2023: Hero MotoCorp Reports A Slump In Sales

Two-Wheeler Sales April 2023: Hero MotoCorp Reports A Slump In Sales

Hero MotoCorp’s sales fell 23.7 per cent month on month, as it sold 3,96,107 units in April 2023.
authorBy Mihir Barve
03-May-23 11:01 AM IST
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2023: Hero MotoCorp Reports A Slump In Sales
Highlights
  • Hero reported a 5.4 per cent YoY sales decline in April 2023.
  • It also reported a MoM overall sales decline of 23.7 per cent.
  • Only the scooters business of the Indian manufacturer saw a growth of 4.9 per cent YoY

Hero MotoCorp reported a slump in sales in the month of April 2023. The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer’s sales fell 5.4 per cent year on year (YoY), as it sold 3,96,107 units in the first month of FY2023-24. Additionally, the sales fell 23.7 per cent month on month (MoM) overall.

Also read: 2023 Hero Passion XPro Spied In India; Launch Expected Soon
 

Of the overall figures, Hero sold 3,86,184 units in the domestic market, and exported 9,923 units in April. The domestic sales figure saw a decline of 3 per cent YoY, while the exports fell as much as 50.7 per cent.


 Also read: New Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta Begins His Tenure
 

On the motorcycle side of business, Hero sold 3,68,830 units in April, a 6.1 per cent YoY decline. Motorcycle sales also saw a MoM decline of 24 per cent. On the other hand, the scooter sales grew 4.9 per cent YoY, but saw a MoM decline of 18.4 per cent.

 

While the sales may have slowed down in April, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer had some notable events last month. It has been known for a while now that Hero has been working on two ~400 cc motorcycles. While one of them will be an off-roader and will likely bear the XPulse name, the other could be badged the Xtreme. Hero has also trademarked the Karizma name suggesting that the iconic nameplate could return on an all-new model in the future. Also on the cards is a new Passion XPro with the motorcycle spotted in India while taking part in a TV commercial shoot.

Related Articles
Electric 2-Wheeler Manufacturers To Refund Customers For Home/On-Board Chargers
Electric 2-Wheeler Manufacturers To Refund Customers For Home/On-Board Chargers
4 hours ago
2023 Hero Passion XPro Spied In India; Launch Expected Soon
2023 Hero Passion XPro Spied In India; Launch Expected Soon
7 hours ago
New Hero Karizma XMR 210 Spied During Testing
New Hero Karizma XMR 210 Spied During Testing
21 days ago
Harley-Davidson’s Made-In-India 400 cc Motorcycle: First Pictures Emerge Ahead Of Debut
Harley-Davidson’s Made-In-India 400 cc Motorcycle: First Pictures Emerge Ahead Of Debut
27 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2016 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.8 VL
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2016 Toyota
Corolla Altis 1.8 VL
  • 48,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
11.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹25,756
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Ford Endeavour XLT 4x4
2018 Ford
Endeavour XLT 4x4
  • 45,123 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Assistance Free
0
8.1
10
30.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Honda
Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
7.90 LakhEMI starts @ ₹17,693
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now