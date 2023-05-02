2023 Hero Passion XPro Spied In India; Launch Expected Soon

Hero MotoCorp could soon expand its Passion motorcycle line-up with a new Passion XPro variant. The motorcycle was recently spied participating in a television advertisement shoot. Hero previously offered the Passion XPro in India prior to the move to BS6 emission standards with the model delisted by the company as of April 2020. The updated model seen here seems to share much with the Passion X-Tec with the paint scheme being the most noticeable difference.

Also read: New Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta Begins His Tenure



On sale in some global markets, the 2023 Passion XPro spied featured a matte paint finish with blue highlights. There are some changes to the design as well compared to the previously available XPro. The headlamp cowl looks more angular than before with the standard motorcycle’s halogen headlamp expected to be replaced by the LED unit from the Passion X-Tec. The fuel tank appears to be slimmer and sleeker than on the current Passion range with the tank extensions also having been redesigned.

Also read: New Hero Karizma In The Works!



In terms of features expect the motorcycle to offer tech such as i3S engine stop-start, Bluetooth connectivity and a digital instrument cluster.

Coming to the engine, the XPro is likely to come with an upgraded version of the outgoing bike’s 110 cc engine developing around 8 bhp and 9 Nm of peak torque. The unit is expected to be paired with a 4-speed gearbox.

Source