New Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta Begins His Tenure

Gupta was appointed CEO in March 2023. Earlier, he served as the CFO and Head – Strategy and Mergers & Acquisition (M&A).
authorBy carandbike Team
02-May-23 03:36 PM IST
Niranjan Gupta takes charge as CEO of Hero MotoCorp from May 1, 2023 (2).jpg
It was in March 2023 that Niranjan Gupta was appointed as the CEO of Hero MotoCorp and today he begins his tenure as the new CEO. He was formally handed over the charge by Dr. Pawan Munjal, the chairman of Hero MotoCorp. Gupta served as the CFO and Head – Strategy and Mergers & Acquisition (M&A), at Hero. He has been with Hero MotoCorp for over six years now. 

 

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Appoints Niranjan Gupta As CEO

Expressing his excitement and gratitude to Dr. Munjal, Niranjan Gupta said, "Truly humbled to be trusted with the responsibility to nurture and move forward the great legacy that has been built by Dr. Munjal and Chairman Emeritus!" 

Niranjan carries a rich and diverse experience in finance leadership roles in Unilever and Vedanta Resources. In his career spanning more than two decades, Niranjan worked with Unilever in various capacities including Global Finance Director of Household care and Hair category in Unilever, London. He also served as Procurement Head of Unilever, South Asia driving supply chain synergies and competitive sourcing. Prior to joining Hero Motocorp, he was the CFO for the Aluminium and Power vertical of Vedanta Group. Gupta also serves as a director on the Board of Ather Energy, HMC MM Auto Private Limited, and HMCL Colombia.

 

Congratulating Niranjan Dr. Munjal handed over a handwritten personal note to him saying, “I have and will always have your back! Wishing you success and the very best as you ride into this new era.”

 

Dr. Munjal, who was formerly the CEO, will continue as the executive chairman and a whole-time director at Hero MotoCorp. 

