Hero MotoCorp Appoints Niranjan Gupta As CEO

Hero MotoCorp has appointed Niranjan Gupta as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. His appointment will be effective from May 1, 2023, and elevates him from his previous position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Head - Strategy and M&A. Pawan Munjal, the former CEO and stake holder in the company will continue to serve on the company board as Executive Chairman and whole-time director.

Niranjan Gupta has 25 years of leadership experience in the fields of finance, mergers & acquisition, supply chain along with holding strategy roles across business sectors including consumer goods, metals & mining, and automobiles. He has also played a significant role in forging Hero Motocorp’s partnerships with global brands such as Harley Davidson and Zero Motorcycles. Prior to Hero MotoCorp, he had spent three years at Vedanta Limited and 20 years in Unilever across global roles. Gupta also serves as a director on the Board of Ather Energy, HMC MM Auto Private Limited, and HMCL Colombia.

Speaking about his appointment, Niranjan Gupta said, "I am delighted to be appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Hero MotoCorp, the global market leader in motorcycles and scooters. With more than 110 million customers, the brand has an unparalleled reach, providing mobility solutions to the masses. The journey hereon is going to be even more exciting with focus on global expansion, premium segment, and electric mobility. Our Vision, Mission and Values will continue to be the guiding light towards building the next growth story, as we further consolidate our market leadership while delighting our customers and creating shareholder value.”