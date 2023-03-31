  • Home
  • News
  • Hero MotoCorp Appoints Niranjan Gupta As CEO

Hero MotoCorp Appoints Niranjan Gupta As CEO

This appoinment elevates him from his previous position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Head - Strategy and M&A
By Sidharth Nambiar
31-Mar-23 10:52 AM IST
Hero Motocorp Appoints Niranjan Gupta As CEO.jpg
Highlights
  • Niranjan Gupta replaces Pawan Munjal as the CEO of Hero MotoCorp
  • Gupta's appointment will be effective from May 1, 2023
  • Niranjan Gupta has 25 years of leadership experience across various business sectors

Hero MotoCorp has appointed Niranjan Gupta as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. His appointment will be effective from May 1, 2023, and elevates him from his previous position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Head - Strategy and M&A. Pawan Munjal, the former CEO and stake holder in the company will continue to serve on the company board as Executive Chairman and whole-time director.

Niranjan Gupta has 25 years of leadership experience in the fields of finance, mergers & acquisition, supply chain along with holding strategy roles across business sectors including consumer goods, metals & mining, and automobiles. He has also played a significant role in forging Hero Motocorp’s partnerships with global brands such as Harley Davidson and Zero Motorcycles.  Prior to Hero MotoCorp, he had spent three years at Vedanta Limited and 20 years in Unilever across global roles.  Gupta also serves as a director on the Board of Ather Energy, HMC MM Auto Private Limited, and HMCL Colombia.

 

Speaking about his appointment, Niranjan Gupta said, "I am delighted to be appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Hero MotoCorp, the global market leader in motorcycles and scooters. With more than 110 million customers, the brand has an unparalleled reach, providing mobility solutions to the masses. The journey hereon is going to be even more exciting with focus on global expansion, premium segment, and electric mobility. Our Vision, Mission and Values will continue to be the guiding light towards building the next growth story, as we further consolidate our market leadership while delighting our customers and creating shareholder value.” 

Related Articles
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 83,368
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 83,368
24 days ago
Hero MotoCorp Announces Collaboration With Zero Motorcycles To Develop New Electric Two-Wheelers
Hero MotoCorp Announces Collaboration With Zero Motorcycles To Develop New Electric Two-Wheelers
24 days ago
India's Feb Bike Sales Climb On Wedding Demand, Easing Chip Shortages
India's Feb Bike Sales Climb On Wedding Demand, Easing Chip Shortages
28 days ago
Hero Xoom 110 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Hero Xoom 110 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2017 Audi A4 30 TFSI Technology
2017 Audi
A4 30 TFSI Technology
  • 23,123 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.6
10
29.95 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Skoda Octavia 2.0 Elegance TDI CR AT
2014 Skoda
Octavia 2.0 Elegance TDI CR AT
  • 90,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.3
10
7.99 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Audi A6 2.0 TDI
2014 Audi
A6 2.0 TDI
  • 40,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.2
10
14.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner