New Bentley Continental GT S Debuts As Sportier Alternative To Standard CGT

Bentley has expanded its new fourth-gen Continental GT range with the new GT S and GTC S. The new derivatives are positioned as a sportier derivative of the standard Continental GT and GTC, offering some of the tech from the flagship Continental GT Speed but making no additional power over the standard GT.

In terms of design, the GT S and GTC S get a slightly sportier look, with new 22-inch wheels and blacked-out cosmetic elements. The GT S and GTC S also gain the dark-tinted lighting previously offered only on the range-topping GT Speed. The cabin, meanwhile, gets its own two-tone colour schemes specific to the GT S range, complemented by piano black veneer (carbonfibre is an option).



The big changes over the standard Continental GT come under the skin, and it's not to the engine. The GT S and GTC S retain the high-performance hybrid powertrain from the GT featuring a twin-turbo V8 paired with a hybrid system to develop a peak 671 bhp and 930 Nm of torque - identical to the standard GT and GTC. Unlike the standard GT, the GT S siblings get Bentley’s Performance Active Chassis tech from the GT Speed and GT Mulliner.



This brings some key upgrades to the GT S, including active all-wheel drive with torque vectoring to each wheel, adaptive suspension with 48V active roll control, and an ESC system that allows for wheel slip in its most aggressive setting. The standard GT, in comparison, only gets adaptive dampers, rear wheel steering and an electronic limited-slip differential - features that make their way into the GT S as well. The GT S also gets a new sports exhaust to add to its sportier appeal.



This has lead to the GT S being quicker in overall acceleration over the standard GT, shaving the 0-100 kmph sprint time from 3.7 seconds to 3.5 seconds. Top speed, however, is unchanged at 305 kmph.



The GT S and GTC S will be positioned above the standard GT in Bentley’s line-up as a sportier alternative to the more luxury and comfort-focused Continental GT Azure.