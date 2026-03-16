2026 BMW M 1000 R Launched In India At Rs 33.50 Lakh

BMW Motorrad has launched the 2026 M 1000 R in India at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 33.50 lakh. The motorcycle is being brought to the country as a completely built-up unit (CBU), with bookings now open at authorised BMW Motorrad dealerships. Deliveries are slated to begin in May 2026.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad India To Hike Prices By Up To 6 Per Cent From 2026

The M 1000 R sits at the top of BMW Motorrad’s roadster line-up and is based on the brand’s litre-class RR superbike platform. Powering the motorcycle is a 999 cc inline four-cylinder engine that punches out 207 bhp at 13,750 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 11,100 rpm. BMW claims the bike can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, while the top speed is rated at 280 kmph.

In terms of design, the M 1000 R gets a sharp and compact roadster look. At the front, it features dual LED headlights derived from the RR models, along with M winglets integrated into the bodywork. According to BMW, these winglets generate aerodynamic downforce and can increase the load on the front wheel by 11 kg at 220 kmph.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Announces GS Experience 2026 Training Program

The motorcycle is equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster with an M-specific interface. The display supports compatibility with accessories such as the M GPS Datalogger and M GPS Laptrigger, which are aimed at riders who intend to use the motorcycle on track days.

On the electronics front, the bike comes with multiple riding modes, including Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race and Race Pro 1-3. It also features Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) with wheelie control, supported by a six-axis IMU. Other features include Launch Control and a pit-lane limiter, both of which are primarily intended for track use.

The motorcycle will be offered in Light White / M Motorsport and White Aluminium metallic matt colour options. BMW also offers an M Competition Package as an option, which adds components such as carbon wheels and several carbon fibre body parts, along with adjustable rider footrests and track-focused accessories.