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BMW F 450 GS: In Pictures

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
3 mins read
Apr 24, 2026, 01:37 PM
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BMW F 450 GS: In Pictures
Key Highlights
  • Offered in three variants: Base, Exclusive, and GS Trophy
  • Prices range between Rs 4.70 lakh and Rs 5.30 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Packs a 47 bhp 420cc parallel-twin engine

One of the most anticipated motorcycle launches in recent times has finally taken place with the launch of the BMW F 450 GS in India. It is positioned as the brand’s most affordable adventure motorcycle, replacing the discontinued G 310 GS in the brand’s India portfolio.

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Launched In India At Rs 4.70 Lakh

Here is a detailed look at the latest BMW in town:

BMW F450 GS

The F 450 GS is offered in three variants: Base (Rs 4.70 lakh), Exclusive (Rs 4.90 lakh), and GS Trophy (Rs 5.30 lakh). All prices ex-showroom, introductory.

BMW F 450 GS Image Gallery

In terms of design, the F 450 GS carries forward familiar GS styling cues. Up front, it features an X-shaped LED daytime running light, similar to the signature seen on the R 1300 GS.

BMW F450 GS Base

The Base variant gets a small flyscreen, the Exclusive variant comes with a transparent windscreen, while the GS Trophy trim features a tinted windscreen.

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

BMW F 450 GS 1

Finished in Cosmic Black, the base F 450 GS comes equipped with a comprehensive electronics suite including ABS Pro (cornering ABS), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Engine Drag Torque Control (MSR) and more.

BMW F 450 GS

Also offered in Cosmic Black, the Exclusive variant adds off-road footpegs, black hand guards, a plastic engine guard, Riding Modes Pro (including Enduro Pro), along with Shift Assistant Pro (bi-directional quickshifter).

BMW F 450 GS 2

The top-spec GS Trophy variant stands out in Racing Blue Metallic, featuring a white main frame and white hand guards. It also gets sport suspension, an aluminium engine guard and BMW’s Easy Ride Clutch (ERC) as standard.

BMW F 450 GS 3

Powering the F 450 GS is a 420 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine producing 47 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm.

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Images

BMW F450 GS 5

The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and comes equipped with a slipper clutch, while a bi-directional quickshifter is offered as standard from the Exclusive trim.

BMW F450 GS 6

BMW claims a top speed of 165 kmph, while the 0-100 kmph sprint is rated at 5.9 seconds. The motorcycle gets a 14-litre fuel tank and a claimed fuel efficiency of over 26 kmpl.

BMW F 450 GS

The motorcycle is equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT display for instrumentation. Three riding modes – Road, Rain and Enduro – are offered as standard, while Enduro Pro mode is available from the Exclusive variant onwards.

BMW F 450 GS 5

It rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup, while suspension duties are handled by upside-down forks offering 180 mm of travel and a monoshock at the rear.

BMW F450 GS 7

Stopping power comes from disc brakes at both ends, with a 310 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc.

BMW F 450 GS 3

The baby GS has a 14-litre fuel tank, a wheelbase of 1,465 mm and a seat height of 845 mm.

BMW 450 GS

Bookings for the F 450 GS are open, with deliveries commencing in June 2026.

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Research More on BMW F 450 GS

BMW F 450 GS
BMW F 450 GS
*Expected Price
₹ 4.1 - 4.4 Lakh

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