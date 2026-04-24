BMW F 450 GS: In Pictures

One of the most anticipated motorcycle launches in recent times has finally taken place with the launch of the BMW F 450 GS in India. It is positioned as the brand’s most affordable adventure motorcycle, replacing the discontinued G 310 GS in the brand’s India portfolio.

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Launched In India At Rs 4.70 Lakh

Here is a detailed look at the latest BMW in town:

The F 450 GS is offered in three variants: Base (Rs 4.70 lakh), Exclusive (Rs 4.90 lakh), and GS Trophy (Rs 5.30 lakh). All prices ex-showroom, introductory.

In terms of design, the F 450 GS carries forward familiar GS styling cues. Up front, it features an X-shaped LED daytime running light, similar to the signature seen on the R 1300 GS.

The Base variant gets a small flyscreen, the Exclusive variant comes with a transparent windscreen, while the GS Trophy trim features a tinted windscreen.

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Finished in Cosmic Black, the base F 450 GS comes equipped with a comprehensive electronics suite including ABS Pro (cornering ABS), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Engine Drag Torque Control (MSR) and more.

Also offered in Cosmic Black, the Exclusive variant adds off-road footpegs, black hand guards, a plastic engine guard, Riding Modes Pro (including Enduro Pro), along with Shift Assistant Pro (bi-directional quickshifter).

The top-spec GS Trophy variant stands out in Racing Blue Metallic, featuring a white main frame and white hand guards. It also gets sport suspension, an aluminium engine guard and BMW’s Easy Ride Clutch (ERC) as standard.

Powering the F 450 GS is a 420 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine producing 47 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm.

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Images

The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and comes equipped with a slipper clutch, while a bi-directional quickshifter is offered as standard from the Exclusive trim.

BMW claims a top speed of 165 kmph, while the 0-100 kmph sprint is rated at 5.9 seconds. The motorcycle gets a 14-litre fuel tank and a claimed fuel efficiency of over 26 kmpl.

The motorcycle is equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT display for instrumentation. Three riding modes – Road, Rain and Enduro – are offered as standard, while Enduro Pro mode is available from the Exclusive variant onwards.

It rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup, while suspension duties are handled by upside-down forks offering 180 mm of travel and a monoshock at the rear.

Stopping power comes from disc brakes at both ends, with a 310 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc.

The baby GS has a 14-litre fuel tank, a wheelbase of 1,465 mm and a seat height of 845 mm.

Bookings for the F 450 GS are open, with deliveries commencing in June 2026.