Premium TVS, Norton Bikes To Be Sold Via New Paddock Outlets

TVS Motor Company has announced a new retail format called TVS Paddock, which will serve as a dedicated sales and service network for the company's premium motorcycle range. The upcoming Norton Motorcycles lineup is likely to be retailed through this channel when it arrives in India.

This essentially leverages TVS to create a separate retail identity for its higher-end products, much like several premium motorcycle manufacturers that operate standalone outlets distinct from their mass-market dealership networks. These include Honda’s BigWing dealership or even Maruti’s Nexa chain of outlets.

TVS says the first Paddock outlets will begin opening during the second quarter of FY2027. Besides motorcycle sales, the facilities will house dedicated service areas, merchandise sections, customisation zones and spaces for rider communities and events.

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TVS says customers visiting a Paddock outlet will have access to its Built-To-Order (BTO) customisation programme, accessories, riding gear and merchandise. The company has also planned dedicated consultation areas and digital retail tools aimed at simplifying the purchase and ownership process.

The retail concept has been developed with London-based design firm Checkland Kindleysides, which has previously worked on automotive and luxury retail projects globally.

While TVS is yet to announce which cities will receive the first Paddock outlets, the network is expected to become the focal point for the company's growing premium portfolio, including upcoming Norton products and motorcycles such as the RTR 310, RR 310, and the Apache RTX 300.